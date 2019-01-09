Free throws were the difference Wednesday night for UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team.

UW-Stout made 24 of 32 free throws en route to a 78-68 WIAC win over Whitewater.

The Warhawks lost their second straight conference game to fall to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the WIAC.

Whitewater High graduate Emily Schumacher had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Warhawks. Camri Conley and Becky Raeder had 12 points each for Whitewater.

The Warhawks scored 34 points in the paint but had zero fast-break points.

STOUT 78, WHITEWATER 68

Whitewater (68)—E. Schumacher 6-1-17; Conley 5-2-12; Raeder 4-4-12; Freckmann 4-2-10; S. Schumacher 1-0-2; Taylor 2-2-6; Kieres 1-2-4; Corcoran 1-0-3; Green 1-0-2. Totals: 25-13-68

Stout (78)—Fabeck 9-2-24; Diersen 6-7-19; Diedrich 2-10-14; Oswald 3-0-7; Watkins 2-4-8; Fesenmaier 1-0-3; Jacques 1-1-3. Totals: 24-24-78

UW-Whitewater 13 22 19 14—68

UW-Stout 22 17 23 16—78

Three-point goals—Whitewater 5 (E. Schumacher 4, Corcoran), Stout 6 (Fabeck 4, Oswald, Fesenmaier). Free throws missed—Whitewater 7, Stout 8. Total fouls—Whitewater 23, Stout 20

