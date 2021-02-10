UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team led for much of Wednesday night, but the Warhawks suffered from cold shooting from beyond the arc late as UW-Oshkosh rallied for an overtime victory.
Leah Porath scored 25 points and added seven rebounds, and the visiting Titans outscored the Warhawks by 10 points between the fourth quarter and overtime on the way to a 73-68 victory in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
Whitewater trailed by six midway through the first quarter but bounced back to lead 31-27 at halftime. It made 3 of 7 first-quarter 3-pointers but then missed its final 16 attempts from 3-point range the rest of the way.
Aleah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 15 points and nine rebounds, and they were up 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Oshkosh regained the lead with a little more than three minutes left in regulation, and then the teams traded leads.
Johanna Taylor’s jumper in the lane with 57 seconds left for Whitewater tied the game, and Emily Schumacher’s potential game-winning shot with two seconds left missed.
Whitewater had the lead early in overtime, 63-61, but Oshkosh scored the next six points to gain control.
The two teams meet again Friday in Oshkosh.
UW-OSHKOSH 73, UW-WHITEWATER 68 (OT)
UW-Oshkosh;18;9;17;17;12—73
UW-Whitewater;18;13;18;12;7—68
UW-Oshkosh (fg ft-fta pts)—Kaiser 1 4-4 6, Arneson 1 9-10 11, Silloway 1 0-2 3, Porath 9 5-8 25, Osterman 1 5-6 8, Jorgensen 3 0-0 6, Rueth 4 2-2 14, Forney 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 25-34 73.
UW-Whitewater—Grundahl 5 5-6 15, Taylro 4 0-0 8, R. Schumacher 3 3-5 9, Kieres 3 2-2 8, E. Schumacher 2 2-2 6, Sto. Domingo 2 0-0 6, Trautsch 2 3-4 8, Baumgartner 2 0-0 4, Belschner 1 2-4 4. Totals: 24 17-23 68.
3-point goals: O 8 (Rueth 4, Porath 2, Silloway, Osterman), W 3 (Sto. Domingo 2, Trautsch). Total fouls: O 20, W 27.
Men’s game called off
The men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday between UW-Whitewater and host UW-Oshkosh was canceled due to “COVID-19 related protocols.”
Friday’s game between the two teams in Whitewater remains on as scheduled, according to a Twitter post from the officials UW-W athletics account.