WHITEWATER
A second-half collapse cost the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship Friday night.
UW-Eau Claire outscored the nationally 11th-ranked Warhawks by 22 points in the second half to take a 77-63 victory in the tournament final at Kachel Gymnasium.
The ninth-ranked Warhawks (23-4), who won the WIAC regular-season title and made their eighth consecutive appearance in the WIAC tournament final, now hope to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament. Eau Claire claimed the WIAC’s automatic tournament bid with Saturday’s victory.
The 64-team tournament field will be revealed on NCAA.com at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Whitewater held a 13-point lead early in the second half, but the fourth-seeded Blugolds tied the game at 48-48 with a 13-0 scoring run midway through the third quarter. The Blugolds (21-7) sank 28 of 31 free throws, including 17 of 18 in the second half, and scored 47 points after halftime to build a runaway victory over the top-seeded Warhawks.
Whitewater shot just 34.2% from the field (26 of 76) and 23.5% from 3-point range (8 of 34), and attempted only seven three throws (3 of 7).
Kacie Carollo led the Warhawks with 14 points and added five rebounds. Yssa Santo Domingo scored 13 points before fouling out, Johanna Taylor had 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Aleah Grundahl scored nine points.
Eau Claire got 31 points from Jessie Ruden and 20 from Courtney Crouch, who was 12-for-12 from the line. Tyra Boettcher had 15 points and Kylie Mogen had seven points and eight rebounds.
Grundahl scored with 8 minutes, 28 seconds remaining to draw the Warhawks within two points, but Eau Claire answered with an 8-0 run to put away the victory.
Oshkosh men win—The UW-Oshkosh men (22-3) won the WIAC tournament with a 75-73 victory over UW-Platteville (21-5) on Saturday. Both teams are expected to make the NCAA III tournament field, which will be announced today at 11:30 a.m.
Oshkosh never trailed after taking a 17-15 lead, opening a 58-48 lead with 6:38 to play before a late Platteville rally ended with a missed jumper at the final buzzer by Quentin Shields.
Levi Borchert led Oshkosh with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Tuma had 23 points and 15 rebounds for Oshkosh.
BLUGOLDS 77, WARHAWKS 63
UW-EAU CLAIRE (21-7)
Crouch 4-10 12-12 20, Ruden 10-18 9-11 31, Boettcher 5-8 4-4 15, Mogen 2-9 3-4 7, Ganski 2-6 0-0 4, Clayton 0-2 0-0 0, Reardon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 28-31 77.
UW-WHITEWATER (23-4)
Carollo 5-14 2-2 14, Schumacher 2-7 0-0 5, Santo Domingo 5-14 0-0 13, Grundahl 4-9 1-5 9, Taylor 5-13 0-0 10, Trautsch 3-8 0-0 8, Kieres 0-5 0-0 0, Belschner 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 26-76 3-7 63.
UW-Eau Claire;17;13;27;20;—;77
UW-Whitewater;13;25;17;8;—;63
3-point goals—Eau Claire 3-16 (Ruden 2-6, Boettcher 1-2, Crouch 0-1, Janski 0-3, Mogen 0-4), Whitewater 8-34 (Santo Domingo 3-10, Carollo 2-8, Trautsch 2-7, Schumacher 1-6, Grundahl 0-1, Kieres 0-2). Rebounds—Eau Claire 39 (Mogen 8, Ganski 7), Whitewater 47 (Taylor 15). Assists—Eau Claire 12 (Ruden 4), Whitewater 14 (Taylor 7). Steals—Eau Claire 8 (Ganski 4), Whitewater 4. Blocks—Eau Claire 7 (Ganski 3), Whitewater 7 (Taylor 2). Total fouls—Eau Claire 9, Whitewater 19. Fouled out—Santo Domingo. Turnovers—Eau Claire 9, Whitewater 15.