The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team continues to apply pressure on WIAC-leading UW-Oshkosh.

The Warhawks won their eighth straight game Saturday afternoon, beating visiting UW-Stout 74-60 on Senior Day at Kachel Gymnasium.

The Warhawks went to 9-3 in the WIAC, one game behind the Titans. Whitewater is 16-7 overall.

Sophomore guard Emily Schumacher led the winners with 17 points. Junior guard Camri Conley added 14 points.

Senior Olivia Freckmann—one of four Warhawk seniors honored Saturday—posted her ninth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

All four seniors started and all scored. Becky Deichl had six points, Whitewater High graduate Sarah Schumacher also had six points, and Juliette Vainisi contributed two points.

The Warhawks led the Blue Devils (16-7, 6-6) the entire game. Stout got to within two points with 8:40 left in the game, but Whitewater pulled away.

The Warhawks enter the final week of the regular season with a game at UW-Platteville on 7 p.m. Wednesday.

WHITEWATER 74, STOUT 60

Stout (60)—Diedrich, 8-15 3-5 19; Diersen, 4-13 7-8 15; Fabeck, 5-18 0-0 13; Watkins, 3-12 1-2 9; Feddema, 1-1 1-4 4; Jacques,0-0 0-0 0; Fesenmaier, 0-0 0-0 0; Olsem, 0-0 0-0 0; Oswald, 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 21-63 12-19 60.

Whitewater (74)—E. Schumacher, 6-14 2-2 17; Conley, 4-8 6-7 14; Freckmann, 4-8 2-4 11; Raeder, 4-14 0-0 9; Corcoran, 3-6 1-2 8; Deichl, 3-4 0-0 6; S. Schumacher, 3-5 0-0 6; Vainisi, 0-0 2-2 2; Taylor, 0-0 1-2 1; R. Schumacher, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-59 14-19 74.

Stout;19;15;15;11--60

Whitewater;23;17;16;18--74

Three-point goals--Stout 6-17 (Fabeck 3-10; Watkins 2-2; Feddema 1-1; Oswald 0-1; Diersen 0-2; Diedrich 0-1), Whitewater 6-15 (E. Schumacher, 3-8; Raeder, 1-3; Freckmann, 1-1; Corcoran, 1-3). Rebounds--Stout 28 (Diedrich 9), Whitewater 44 (Raeder, 13). Assists-- Stout 7 (Diersen 3), Whitewater 13 (Raeder and E. Schumacher, 3 each). Total fouls--Stout 17, Whitewater 14.

