UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team continues to roll.
The Warhawks opened up a 10-point lead after one quarter Saturday and cruised to a 71-45 win over UW-River Falls in WIAC action in the Kachel Gym.
Fourth-ranked Whitewater improved to 19-2 overall and remained in sole possession of first place in the conference at 9-1.
Becky Roeder and Rebekah Schumacher had 16 points each to lead the Warhawks, while Lake Geneva Badger graduate Courtney Oomens added 10.
Whitewater hit nine 3-pointers in the game and led 45-27 at half.
The Warhawks play at UW-Platteville on Wednesday.
WHITEWATER 71, RIVER FALLS 45
River Falls (45)--Wordynski 7-4-18; Pearson 4-2-11; Koop 2-0-6; DeSouza 2-0-5; Crissinger 1-1-3; Heinrichs 1-0-2. Totals: 17-7-45
Whitewater (71)--Roeder 5-2-16; Kieres 4-0-9; Taylor 3-2-8; Grundahl 1-2-4; Corcoran 1-1-3; Schumacher 6-2-16; Oomens 4-2-10; Simmons 2-0-5. Totals: 26-10-71
UW-River Falls;11;16;11;7--45
UW-Whitewater;21;24;13;13--71
Three-point goals--RF 4 (Koop 2, Pearson, DeSouza), W 9 (Roeder 4, Schumacher 3, Kieres, Corcoran). Free throws missed--RF 3, W 5. Total fouls--RF 14, W 14.