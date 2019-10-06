UW-Whitewater's women's golf team secured a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title three-peat Sunday at Reedsburg Country Club.

The Warhawks shot a championship-record 933 during the 54-hole tournament, finishing eight strokes ahead of second-place UW-Stout (941).

Stout's Trystin Kluess carded a third-round 72 to wrap up the individual title with 226 strokes.

Whitewater junior CheyAnn Knudsen, a Milton High graduate, finished third individually with a 232. She closed with a 1-over 73 after shooting a second-round 83.

Teammates Ashley Hofmeister (233) and Kristin Bowe (236) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Warhawks earned the WIAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Division III championships May 12-15, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

On Sunday, players wrapped up the suspended second round and then played the third round.

WIAC Championships

At Reedsburg Country Club (72)

TEAM RESULTS

Whitewater 314-314-305--933; Stout 318-316-307--941; Oshkosh 328-328-331--987; Eau Claire 334-326-330--990; Platteville 333-340-333--1006; La Crosse 353-342-348--1043; River Falls 366-351-343--1060; Stevens Point 367-369-359--1095.

TOP INDIVIDUALS

Trystin Kluess, Stout 78-76-72--226; Madison McCambridge, Stout, 76-77-77--230; CheyAnn Knudsen, Whitewater, 76-83-73--232; Markie Ash, Platteville, 79-74-80--233; Ashley Hofmeister, Whitewater, 77-79-77--233.