The NCAA Tournament hopes of the UW-Whitewater volleyball team will hinge on an at-large bid.
Top-seeded UW-Eau Claire beat the second-seeded Warhawks in four sets Saturday night, earning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship.
The Blugolds won, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 28-26.
UW-W trailed just 12-11 in the first before Eau Claire went on a 9-5 run to gain some separation. It was 11-11 in the second before the Blugolds scored seven of the next nine points.
The third set was all Warhawks, as they jumped out 11-5 and allowed their lead to dwindle to two just once from there on out.
The fourth was neck-and-neck the whole way, with Whitewater staving off one match point before getting to a 26-25 lead and a set point to send the match to five. Instead, a service error gave Eau Claire the serve in a tie game, and Arianna Barrett put the match away with back-to-back kills.
Erin McNeil had 20 kills for Whitewater, while KellyAnn Sotiros had 32 assists and three aces.
The Division III NCAA Tournament field is released Monday.
EAU CLAIRE 3, WHITEWATER 1
UW-Whitewater 22 20 25 26
UW-Eau Claire 25 25 18 28
Leaders: Aces—KellyAnn Sotiros (W) 3, Amber Karn (EC) 3. Kills—Erin McNeil (W) 20, Madelyn Pashibin (EC) 15. Assists—Sotiros 32, Madison Surprise (EC) 53. Digs—Emma Aske (W) 21, Taylor Scalia (EC) 21.
