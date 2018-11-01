The UW-Whitewater volleyball team pushed its streak to a half-dozen years Thursday night.
The Warhawks will play in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title match for the sixth straight season.
UW-W beat visiting UW-Oshkosh in four sets, winning 26-24, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22. The Warhawks will play at top-seeded UW-Eau Claire in the conference championship Saturday.
Brittany Robinson, who was named the WIAC defensive player of the year earlier in the day, had 28 digs to lead the Warhawks. Ashton Doll and Erin McNeil both joined Robinson as all-conference selections.
Rachel Butterfield, a Milton High graduate, was named honorable mention all-conference and had 10 kills, while Kelley Berk led the team with 15 and hit .364.
Whitewater and Eau Claire played their regular-season match last Friday, with the Blugolds winning in four sets.
Their championship match Saturday is set for 6 p.m.
WHITEWATER 3, OSHKOSH 1
UW-Oshkosh 24 22 26 22
UW-Whitewater 26 25 24 25
Leaders: Aces—Paige Manssen (W) 2. Kills—Tina Elstner (O) 18, Kelley Berk (W) 15. Assists—Emma Kiekhofer (O) 34, KellAnn Sotiros (W) 28. Digs—Elstner 28, Brittany Robinson (W) 28.
