WHITEWATER—The initial run of nonconference games is completed.
Now the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season begins for the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team.
Coach Pat Miller’s squad starts the grind through the eight-team conference at home against UW-La Crosse at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Warhawks take a 4-2 record into the game, including a 70-69 victory at Ripon College on Carter Capstran’s field goal with just six seconds left Saturday night.
Miller is satisfied how his team—which has three new starters—has opened the season.
“We’ve done some things well but certainly have areas that we have to improve upon,” said Miller, who is entering his 22nd season as the Warhawks head coach.
“We have to be more consistent in some areas of our execution,” he said. “But overall, we are progressing.”
Freshman guard Miles Barnstable has led the Warhawks in scoring in the first six games with a 17-point average. Returning starter Trevon Chislom is second at 13.8, and junior transfer Delvin Barnstable—Miles’ brother—is third at 13.2. Capstran rounds out the Warhawks’ list of double-figure scorers with a 10.2-point average.
Sophomore guard Jameer Barker runs the offense and his 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the WIAC through the preseason portion of the schedule.
“I thought we challenged ourselves well with our nonconference schedule,” Miller said. “We have a good assessment of where we’re at.”
UW-La Crosse is 6-0 going into Wednesday night’s conference opener at Kachel Gymnasium.
The Eagles, coming off a 21-7 season, were picked to finish second behind UW-Oshkosh in the preseason poll of WIAC coaches and sports information directors. Whitewater, which finished 15-11 last season, was picked to finish fourth.
“La Crosse is just solid,” Miller said. “Their five guys all shoot over 50%. They all have positive assist-to-turnover ratios. They play solid defense.”
Ethan Anderson leads the Eagles. The 6-foot-4 senior guard has earned All-WIAC first-team honors all three of his previous seasons. Anderson leads La Crosse with a 17-point scoring average and 5.8-rebound average.
“Anderson has been one of the best scorers in the conference since he’s been at La Crosse,” Miller said. “He’s a wing player who is a good shooter and good driver.”
Austin Westra, a 6-6 senior, ranks second with a 14.7 scoring average.
“Westra is strong inside,” Miller said. “Good strength and footwork. Takes good shots and shoots a high percentage.”
Miller is preparing his team for what could be a critical conference game right off the starting line.
“I think La Crosse and Oshkosh both are very good,” Miller said. “In my assessment, they’ve looked the best of anybody so far.
“After that, it’s really a crapshoot,” he said. “There are a lot of good teams, and whichever of those teams can figure it out and get on the same page, will be able to do some damage.”
It looks like a typical season in the WIAC.
“It’s life as usual,” Miller said.