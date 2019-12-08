WHITEWATER

The road to the Stagg Bowl will run through Perkins Stadium on Saturday.

UW-Whitewater will host St. John’s (Minnesota) in an NCAA Division III national semifinal game, with the winner advancing to the DIII title game, the Stagg Bowl, on Dec. 20 in Shenandoah, Texas.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast online on ESPN3. Tickets can be purchased in advance at tickets.uww.edu beginning at noon Tuesday and will also be sold at Perkins Stadium on Saturday beginning at noon. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and children ages 3-12.

The Warhawks improved to 12-1 this season with a 26-7 road win over defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) on Saturday. St. John’s (12-1) edged host Wheaton (Illinois), 34-33, in its quarterfinal Saturday.

Muhlenberg (Pennsylvania) will host North Central (Illinois) in the other semifinal.

UW-Whitewater is looking for its first trip to the Stagg Bowl since 2014, when it beat Mount Union for its sixth national championship in eight years. Whitewater was in the national title game every year from 2005 to 2014 except 2012.

St. John’s will be looking for its fourth berth in the Stagg Bowl and first since 2003, when it won its second national championship.

Either Muhlenberg or North Central will play in the title game for the first time.

Saturday’s meeting will be the fifth matchup between Whitewater and St. John’s. Three of those four games came in the playoffs, all of them Warhawks home victories (37-7 in a 2008 first-round game, 17-14 in a 2006 first-round game and 34-7 in a 2005 second-round game).