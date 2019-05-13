UW-Whitewater's baseball team got the news it was hoping for Monday.

The Warhawks, ranked No. 14 with a 34-10 record, not only received an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament, but they will host a regional beginning Friday at Prucha Field.

UW-W is seeded second and will face No. 3 seed North Central (Illinois) at 3 p.m. Friday. That game comes after top-seeded Webster (Missouri) takes on fourth-seeded Bethany Lutheran (Minnesota) at 11 a.m.

Three games are on tap in the double-elimination regional Saturday, and the championship game(s) will be Sunday, beginning at noon.

The Warhawks are making their 12th straight appearance in the Division III bracket.