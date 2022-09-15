Tommy Lange was “Mr. Warhawk.”
The longtime fan, public address announcer and contributor to the UW-Whitewater athletic program died in late July of natural causes at the age of 85.
The life of the 1997 Warhawk Athletics Hall of Fame inductee and Distinguished Service Award winner will be celebrated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Hamilton Room in the University Center on the Whitewater campus.
Lange was an active member of the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1970 and then the National Guard until 1976 when he was honorably discharged.
He began a 30-year career with the U.S. Department of Treasury Internal Revenue in 1974 and eventually was appointed as the representative of the district director of the Janesville IRS office.
Ryan Callahan, the Janesville native who is director of athletics at UW-Whitewater, saw Lange’s contributions to the university firsthand.
“Tom Lange is a Warhawk,” Callahan said in a university release. “He touched countless lives over his 40-plus years working with our athletic staff and teams, pouring his time and resources into our programs while asking for nothing in return.”
The UW-Whitewater football team will benefit from one of Lange’s final contributions to the Warhawks athletic programs.
Because of Lange, the 64 players and the coaching staff who will travel to Mount Berry, Georgia, for Saturday’s nonconference game at Berry College will have a little extra elbow room on the 800-mile, 12-hour bus trip to and from the game.
Normally, college football teams take two buses for road trips. Lange made it possible that Warhawk teams had three.
“He was kind of the grandpa of the team,” Warhawks head football coach Kevin Bullis said Thursday morning. “He always had a tradition of making sure the boys had three buses so each player had two seats for themselves.
“In June, Tommy dropped off a check to me for the third bus,” Bullis said. “He said, ‘Make sure the boys have that third bus, Kevin.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll make sure.’”
Those buses pulled out of Whitewater after the team practiced Thursday afternoon. They planned to stay overnight in southern Illinois and resume the trip Friday morning.
The team will stop off at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga to hold another practice Friday. From there, the team will travel the remaining 80 miles to Mount Berry, where it will stay in preparation for Saturday’s noon kickoff.
After the game, the team will make the 12-hour trip back to Whitewater, with an arrival time in the early-morning hours of Sunday.
Bullis said Brody Pogue, the Warhawks wide receiver coach, did most of the work on arranging the trip’s itinerary.
“That’s the worst job to have on the staff,” Bullis said, only half-joking. “He’s our travel guy.”
Berry is 2-0. The Vikings lost to the Warhawks 39-7 last season at Perkins Stadium.
Coming of their final-minute 28-24 victory over top-ranked and defending NCAA Division III champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) last Saturday at a filled Perkins Stadium might have the Warhawks overlooking Berry.
Bullis told the team that will not be the case this week when the Warhawks gathered for a team meeting Monday morning.
“The temptation is to be caught up in the past,” Bullis said. “You can’t live in the past, win or lose.
“The celebration stops on Sunday night.”
If the Warhawks underachieve Saturday in Georgia, the players can’t use a cramped bus ride down to the game as an excuse.
Tommy Lange saw to that.
Farrington, Christianson, Dose contribute
Reed Farrington (Edgerton High), Tegan Christianson (Janesville Craig) and Chip Dose (Janesville Craig) are all key contributors on the Warhawks football team this season.
Farrington is a starter on the imposing defensive line. The 6-foot, 295-pound sophomore has been in on two tackles but was on the field when the Warhawks stuffed top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor on four downs from Whitewater’s 2-yard line that set up Whitewater’s game-winning drive last Saturday.
Christiansen, a 5-8, 167-pound sophomore, is the top reserve in the secondary. He has two solo tackles in the first two games.
Dose, a 6-1, 224-pound freshman, is the team’s punter and holder on kicks. He showed some freshman nerves in front of the 14,213 fans at Perkins Stadium on Saturday when he bobbled the snap on a punt and was brought down for a 2-yard loss. But he had a 40-yard punt in the game and is averaging 34.5 yards on six punts.
Not really a crowd favorite
Farrington, as the rest of the Warhawks, appreciated the support of the 14,000 fans at the game Saturday.
But he didn’t spend much time gazing into the stands.
“Personally, I don’t like looking at crowds,” Farrington said. “It’s not a nerve thing, but it’s like a distraction seeing them.
“My parents hate when I say that.”
His parents, Scott and Amy, were there Saturday, along with many other fans from Edgerton.
“My parents love watching me play football,” Farrington said. “They have two (parking spaces) out there. They grill out, and they invite a lot of people.”
Other college notes
- Janesville Craig High graduate Ty Bienema has earned the Edgewood College soccer player of the week award the first two weeks of the Eagles season. A junior goalkeeper, Bienema has made 22 saves in three starts and playing in a fourth match.
Bienema made a save on a penalty kick, but the young Eagles are 0-4-1. Bienema is one of only six seniors or juniors on the roster of 28 players.
Another Craig graduate, Kevin Espinoza, is a sophomore forward on the team. Evansville High graduate Drew Jarstad is a freshman forward.
Sophomore wide receiver Brady Card has one catch for eight yards. Sophomore linebacker Aiden Diehl has been in on one tackle for the 0-2 Buccaneeers.
- The Ripon College football team has two area high school graduates on its roster at linebackers.
Milton High graduate Devyn Miller is a senior, while Janesville Parker High graduate Garrett Sanwick is sophomore for the Red Hawks, who are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Midwest Conference. Miller and Sanwick each have a solo tackle in the two games.