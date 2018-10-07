The UW-Whitewater women’s golf team successfully defended its WIAC title Sunday, closing the three-day conference tournament with a 315 at Reedsburg Country Club.
The Warhawks shot 942 over the 54-hole event, finishing 12 strokes ahead of second-place UW-Stout (954).
UW-Oshkosh’s Hannah Braun carded a 2-over 74 Sunday to overtake UW-Whitewater’s Ashley Hofmeister (75-75-79—229) for first place in the individual standings.
Whitewater sophomore CheyAnn Knudsen, a Milton High graduate and the reigning WIAC champion, finished five shots back of Braun.
The Warhawks secured the WIAC’s automatic berth to the 2019 NCAA Division III Championship next May in Houston.
WIAC WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
At Reedsburg Country Club (72)
OVERALL TEAM SCORES
Whitewater 315-312-315—942; Stout 314-315-325—954; Oshkosh 321-321—318; River Falls 336-321-346—1,003; Eau Claire 341-337-341—1,019; Stevens Point 349-357-363—1,069; La Crosse 366-357-358—1,081; Platteville 366-359-361—1,086.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Hannah Braun, Oshkosh, 77-77-74—228; 2. Ashley Hofmeister, Whitewater, 75-75-79—229; 3. Trystin Kluess, Stout, 76-75-79—230; 4. CheyAnn Knudsen, Whitewater, 80-78-75—233; 5. Allison Chomniak, Eau Claire, 83-75-77—235.
