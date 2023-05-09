WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater baseball team overcame the loss of four of its top five starting pitchers from last season’s team to be where it is typically at this point of the baseball season—in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Warhawks earned the No. 3 seed in the four-team tournament by finishing 15-9 in the WIAC. UW-Stevens Point came from behind to overtake UW-La Crosse last weekend to win the league title with a 19-5 record and will host the four-team, double-elimination tournament that starts Thursday.
Pitching coach Tom Klawitter faced a huge challenge of grooming a pitching staff nearly from scratch this season. Graduation removed pitchers that had contributed 26 of the team’s 36 victories last season. Returnees made only four of the 47 starts last year and had worked just 141 of the 408 innings.
The final season of COVID-19 eligibility that gave players the option of returning for an extra season if they were on the 2019 roster made Klawitter’s task that much tougher.
“It’s an old league right now,” Klawitter said. “There’s no doubt about it.
“You’re talking about our freshman pitchers pitching against 23- and 24-year-olds. That’s a big difference.”
The youngsters are catching up at the right time. The Warhawks finished the regular season on a high note, winning their last 11 games to finish 28-11 overall. The team had lost three of four games at La Crosse and all four games in a pair of doubleheaders at home against Steven Point just prior to its recent surge.
“We had a bad seven-game stretch,” head coach John Vodenlich said. “Other than that, we had a really good season.”
Despite having a lineup of young hitters, the Warhawks lead the WIAC with a .359 batting average, 396 runs scored and 359 RBI. The Warhawks also led the league in doubles (95) and triples (17) and their 49 homers ranked second to UW-Stevens Point’s 50.
Sophomore Sam Paden and junior Adam Cootway lead the WIAC in batting average at .483 and .478, respectively.
“Those guys are on fire,” Vodenlich said.
Paden, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore left fielder bats fifth in the lineup with 43 hits, 28 runs scored and 33 RBI.
Cootway, a 6-foot, 200-pound junior, has been solid cleanup hitter. The second baseman/third baseman has started 36 games. He has 64 hits, including 12 doubles and 13 homers and a conference-leading four triples and 59 RBI.
Cootway hit for the cycle twice this season.
“We knew he was pretty capable, but he just kept getting better,” Vodenlich said. “He’s worked hard on the defensive side of the ball, as well.
“For him, it’s all about making contact. He’s doing a great job.”
Jacob DeMeyer rounds out the Warhawks’ trio of .400 hitters at exactly .400. The 5-10, 190-pound senior right fielder bats second in the lineup, and has scored 48 runs with 60 hits, including 12 doubles, a triple and six homers. He has 34 RBI.
Matt Scolan, a 5-9, 190-pound sophomore center fielder, leads off and is batting .355. Donovan Brandl, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior pitcher/first baseman, is hitting .368 with 42 hits.
“We have a lot of young guys that have stepped up their game as of late,” Vodenlich said.
Transition time for pitchers
The young pitching staff has undergone changes under Klawitter. Shorter stints have been used with 12 different pitchers picking up victories. Junior Max Huseboe leads the staff with five wins, while junior Cade Behrendt has four.
“Last year, we had four guys who pitched a lot, a total of 350 innings,” Vodenlich said. “This year, we have no seniors. All these guys are going to be back, with the bulk of them freshmen.”
Those young pitchers will be counted on during the tournament portion of the season.
Klawitter hopes the late-season improvement continues.
“The two words are ‘young’ and ‘inconsistent’,” Klawitter said of his staff. “That’s been the season for us.”
The No. 3-seed Warhawks open WIAC Tournament play against No. 2-seeded UW-La Crosse at 3 p.m. Thursday. Top-seeded UW-Stevens Point plays No. 4-seed UW-Oshkosh at noon.
The tournament champion earns the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid.
