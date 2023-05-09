JVG_230510_UWW_BASE01

WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater baseball team overcame the loss of four of its top five starting pitchers from last season’s team to be where it is typically at this point of the baseball season—in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Warhawks earned the No. 3 seed in the four-team tournament by finishing 15-9 in the WIAC. UW-Stevens Point came from behind to overtake UW-La Crosse last weekend to win the league title with a 19-5 record and will host the four-team, double-elimination tournament that starts Thursday.

