Coach John Vodenlich’s Warhawks extended their current winning streak to 14 games Monday with a home doubleheader sweep of UW-Stout.
With victories by scores of 14-2 and 12-4, the nationally ninth-ranked Warhawks (29-6 overall, 21-3 WIAC) hold a two-game lead in the conference race with four games left to play.
The Warhawks will close the regular season Friday and Saturday with a pair of doubleheaders at UW-Platteville.
Monday’s first game came to an end after seven innings due to the mercy rule. The Warhawks left no doubt from the start, scoring six runs in the first inning and five more in the second.
The first-inning burst was keyed by a grand slam home run to right-center field by Matt Scolan. Scolan wasn’t finished, adding a two-run homer, his third of the year, to make it 11-0 in the second.
Zach Campbell of Burlington also homered for the Warhawks, giving him the team lead with six.
Cam Anfang, a Jefferson High School product, pitched a seven-inning complete game for the victory, allowing five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
In the second game, Whitewater scored four times in the first and five more in the bottom of the fourth to break open a two-run game.
Jacob DeMeyer totaled three hits, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Warhawks, and shortstop Dylan Rost added three hits. Cade Berendt earned the pitching victory, striking out eight in five innings.
Softball drops a pair—The Whitewater softball team suffered back-to-back losses at UW-La Crosse on Monday to open a pair of WIAC doubleheaders on the western side of the state.
La Crosse won the first game 4-0 and the second game 3-2 over the Warhawks (17-17 overall, 5-7 WIAC).
In the second game, the Warhawks had the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh but was unable to push the runner home against the Eagles (25-8, 13-1 WIAC).
The Warhawks conclude their regular season today with a doubleheader at UW-Eau Claire.
