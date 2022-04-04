Freshman Kallie Lux, a Janesville Craig product, shot 80-83—163 to help the UW-Whitewater women’s golf team finish fifth among 14 teams in the two-day, 36-hole Washington University Spring Invitational in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
The Warhawks shot 306-317—623 as a team.
Whitewater senior Ashton Sinak shot 72-77—149 to finish fourth among 82 players, and freshman Elizabeth Johnson shot 76-75—151 to tie for ninth.
Track and field
Janesville Parker product Tina Shelton finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.43 seconds) in Whitewater opened its outdoor season at UW-Platteville’s Pioneer Opener.
Also for the Warhawks, sophomore Paige Fassbender won the 1,500 (4:56.19) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:27.36) and freshman Gracie Holland won the pole vault (12-5¼).
In the men’s meet, the Warhawks got second-place finishes from Victor Rinaldi in the 100 (:10.72), Chris Bitz in the pole vault (14-0½) and Daustin Martin in the hammer throw (169-4).
Also, due to anticipated inclement weather on Friday, the Warhawks’ annual Rex Foster Twilight outdoor meet has been rescheduled to noon Sunday.
Men’s tennis
The 34th-ranked Whitewater men’s tennis team (15-1) won its first home outdoor match of the season Sunday, beating Coe College of Iowa, 8-1, in a dual. Senior John Zakowski won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Alex Gray to win at No. 1 doubles.
Women’s tennis
Whitewater, ranked 33rd, suffered a 5-4 loss to Grinnell (Iowa) on the second day of the Midwest Invitational at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
