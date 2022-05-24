All that stands between the UW-Whitewater baseball team and a trip to the NCAA Division III World Series is a pair of home victories on Friday and/or Saturday.
The nationally ninth-ranked Warhawks (36-9) will play host to No. 12 Stevens Point (38-8) for a best-of-three Super Regional tournament.
Games are set for noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. A third game will follow Saturday’s opener if the teams split the first two games.
The winner of the two-day, best-of-three series will advance to the NCAA III World Series, set for June 3-8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Whitewater and Stevens Point met four times during the regular season, with the Warhawks winning three of the four meetings.
The Pointers earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid by winning the championship of the WIAC Tournament in Whitewater.
The Warhawks, who lost twice on the opening day of the WIAC tournament, still earned an at-large berth due to their high ranking and WIAC regular-season championship. Both teams won their four-team, double-elimination regional tournaments on Sunday with victories in elimination games.
Track headed to nationals—The Whitewater track and field teams qualified in 10 events for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, running Thursday through Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.
Six men qualified in seven events: Christian Patzka (3,000-meter steeplechase and 5,000 run); David Fassbender and Gunner Schlender (10,000 run); Justin Krause (1,500 run); Landon Keefover (110 hurdles); Beloit Memorial product Shelvin Garrett II (triple jump) and Daustin Martin of Jefferson in the hammer throw.
Three Warhawks advanced to the women’s nationals: Gracie Holland (pole vault); Paige Fassbender (800 run) and Abigail Missiaen (heptathlon).
Alum Stanko passes away—Justin Stanko, the first and only All-American in the history of the Whitewater men’s soccer program who from 2014-2016, passed away last month at the age of 27.
“Justin Stanko was an incredible athlete and a gentle giant,” Warhawks coach Tony Guinn said. “He had a very kind heart and was a good person, a humble person.”
Stanko was named a third-team All-American in 2015 after leading Whitewater to the second of its three NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
He also played basketball in 2014-15, helping the Warhawks reach the NCAA III tournament.
