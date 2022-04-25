The UW-Whitewater baseball team will head into its biggest day of the regular season—so far—with an eight-game winning streak.
The nationally 10th- ranked Warhawks left no doubt in a four-game weekend sweep of Finlandia (Michigan) in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Coach John Vodenlich’s team won by scores of 13-1 and 14-4 on Sunday after beating Finlandia 15-11 and 11-4 on Saturday.
As a result, Whitewater takes an eight-game winning streak into a key home doubleheader against 16th-ranked UW-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Warhawks and Pointers both stand at 15-3 in WIAC play, tied for the league lead.
In the first game Sunday, the Warhawks (23-6 overall) had six batters record multiple hits, including a home run by Sam Paden, and three pitchers teamed up for a 10-strikeout performance. Alex Najera and Paden each had with three hits.
In the second game, Nick Paget hit two home runs and totaled three hits and Jacob DeMeyer had three hits. Hayden Fox struck out 10 over six innings for the win.
In the first game Saturday, the Warhawks took control with a six-run fifth inning, and pitchers Westin Muir and Eli Frank combined to strike out 10 in a four-hitter.
An eight-run fifth inning carried the Warhawks in the second game, keyed by a solo home run by Paget and a three-run blast by Ryan Norton. Kade Lancour earned the pitching victory.
Softball—Whitewater (14-14 overall) split a doubleheader at the University of Chicago, dropping the first game 5-3 before winning the second by a 6-3 score. In the second game, Meghan Dunning hit a two-run home run and scored three times, and Ally Dietz had three hits. In the first game, Whitewater left runners on base in each of the final five innings.
Men’s tennis—The Warhawks earned their second New Jersey Athletic Conference West Division title with a 9-0 win over SUNY Oneonta in Eau Claire on Sunday. The Warhawks got singles and doubles victories from Niclas Goltz on Saturday in a 6-3 win over UW-Eau Claire.
Track and field—The Whitewater men won the Warhawk Invitational team title Friday and Saturday, and the Warhawk women finished second behind NCAA Division I Marquette. Among the event winners for the women was Janesville Parker product Tina Shelton in the 100-meter dash (12.09 seconds).
