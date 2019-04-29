WHITEWATER

For UW-Whitewater softball coach Brenda Volk, each season is a little different.

The opponents, dates and schedules change; players graduate and new ones take their place.

How the team wins games can change every year, too. This season has been all about depth.

“We’ve really enjoyed this group, and it’s been a really smooth year as far as team chemistry and working together,” Volk said.

The Warhawks wrapped up their regular season Sunday, sweeping UW-Eau Claire to finish with a 26-10 record and win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s regular-season title.

Whitewater will ride a seven-game winning streak into the WIAC tournament.

From the circle, three pitchers have combined to do most of the work. Bella Matthias entered the final game of the regular season with a 12-2 record and boasts a 1.34 ERA. She averages just under eight strikeouts a game.

Volk said the improvement is easy to see.

“She throws hard and has good movement. In the past if she missed, she missed big,” Volk said. “This year she has batters thinking about swinging at just about every pitch.”

Behind Matthias, fellow starter Julia Camardo and relief pitcher Dani Biesiada have both played big parts in this year’s success.

Camardo is 11-6 this season with a 2.70 ERA. Biesiada is 2-2 with a 1.05 ERA. Volk is more than happy to have three pitchers she can play at any time.

“It’s really nice to have three pitchers you can rely on, especially when the postseason comes around,” she said.

Despite some injuries and weird bounces for the pitchers, Volk is happy with her group.

“Julia’s record doesn’t show it, but she’s having a very good year too,” Volk said in a recent interview before Camardo won four straight decisions. “And Dani has won some key games for us in the past as a good closer-type pitcher. (Dani)’s the perfect relief pitcher after Julia and Bella.”

On the offensive side, 13 different Warhawks are hitting above .300, but Volk said the team should probably have even higher averages.

“Our averages are a bit misleading,” she said. “I think we’re really close, offensively, to breaking out. Since we have been back in Wisconsin, I think our bats have come alive more.”

Kayla Seymour leads the team with a .377 batting average. Senior Emily Rux is hitting .340 and also paces the team with 36 hits, something her coach said is not a surprise.

“I give her a lot of credit for working so hard on her hitting during the offseason,” Volk said. “She has probably been our most consistent hitter all year.”

Different players are contributing in different ways for the Warhawks this year, Volk said. And as she continues to tinker with the lineup heading into the playoffs, she knows she has plenty of quality options that can keep the team winning.

“People on the bench have been contributing this year,” she said. “We’re going to keep working, and if we put all three parts of our game together we are going to be really hard to beat.”