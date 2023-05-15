01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

UW-Whitewater softball coach Brenda Volk was confident her team would earn a NCAA Division III championship berth despite finishing second to UW-La Crosse in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament this past weekend.

“We have been sitting at No. 2 in the region the past few weeks,” Volk said in an email after the WIAC Tournament. “Hopefully that has put us in a good position.”

