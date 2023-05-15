UW-Whitewater softball coach Brenda Volk was confident her team would earn a NCAA Division III championship berth despite finishing second to UW-La Crosse in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament this past weekend.
“We have been sitting at No. 2 in the region the past few weeks,” Volk said in an email after the WIAC Tournament. “Hopefully that has put us in a good position.”
Her confidence was justified Monday afternoon.
The Warhawks (26-11) earned one of 18 at-large bids for the 62-team Division III tournament that begins Thursday.
In addition, UW-Whitewater will be a host site for one of the 16 regional tournaments.
The opening game Thursday at the Whitewater Regional pits Coe (Iowa) College (31-8) against Transylvania (Kentucky) University (33-8). The Warhawks play Spalding (Kentucky) University (29-11) in the second game Thursday.
The double-elimination tournament concludes Saturday.
Besides UW-La Crosse, which earned the WIAC’s automatic national championship bid by winning the conference tournament, UW-Oshkosh also earned a national at-large bid. The Titans also will host a regional.
Luther (Iowa) College, Concordia (Wisconsin) University and UW-Superior will be at the UW-Oshkosh Regional.
Baseball
The UW-Whitewater baseball team did not receive an at-large bid for the 60-team NCAA Division III field.
The Warhawks have a 30-13 record.
UW-La Crosse (31-9) earned the WIAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament by winning the conference tournament title.
UW-Stevens Point (29-11) earned an at-large tournament bid.
Both La Crosse and Stevens Point will host regional tournament tournaments starting Friday.
Beloit College (31-12) earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history. The Midwest Conference champions will travel to Denison (Ohio) Regional in Granville, Ohio.
