WHITEWATER—The only thing that ran out of ammunition in Perkins Stadium in the first half Saturday afternoon was the Civil War replica cannon that is fired after every UW-Whitewater score.
After the first 30 minutes, Mike “Cannon Man” Lesko, who owns the cannon and has supervised its firing since 1984, had to scurry out to his truck in the stadium parking lot to pack some more black powder charges.
Lesko and his assistant did not anticipate the Warhawks’ nine touchdowns.
Whitewater finished with a school-record 11 touchdowns, including a school-record 10 by rushing, in a 79-10 pasting of visiting UW-Stevens Point.
“Our offense ran the ball extremely proficient,” Warhawks coach Kevin Bullis said. “I’m extremely pleased how our offense finished in the end zone and with the takeaways our defense had.”
The win gave the Warhawks a share of the WIAC title with UW-La Crosse and the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth via their 34-31 victory over the Eagles in their head-to-head matchup Oct. 1. Whitewater finished 6-1 in the WIAC and is 8-2 overall.
The Warhawks will host Aurora (Illinois) University (9-1) in a first-round playoff game at noon Saturday. The Spartans won the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference with an 8-0 record.
This marks the 39th time the Warhawks have either shared or won the WIAC title outright. The victory to clinch it couldn’t have been any easier.
After allowing a 67-yard drive that resulted in a Stevens Point field goal and 3-0 lead after the opening kickoff, the Warhawks hit the last-place Pointers with a touchdown barrage that erased any doubt what team was going to win less than eight minutes of game time after the Pointers had scored.
Two plays after the Pointers kickoff, senior back Jaylon Edmondson sprinted up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown. The Warhawks tailback added three more touchdown runs of 19, 1 and 11 yards before he took a seat on the bench halfway through the second quarter.
He finished with 112 yards on five carries and a school-record tying four rushing touchdowns.
“You just have to go out there and give it your all,” the senior out of Racine Case High said. “Of course, I wanted to play more, but we still have the playoffs.”
Junior Makaio Harn, who entered the game with 18 carries for 66 yards, finished with 122 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
Senior Preston Strasburg had 107 yards on nine carries and two TDs.
Senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski played just one quarter and completed all five of his passes, including a 51-yard touchdown to Tyler Holte.
Holte, who finished with three catches for 84 yards, laughed at the suggestion the players were taking turns on who would score next.
“It seemed that way, didn’t it?” Holte said. “Our line was blocking well, opening those holes for Jay, and then we wanted to take a shot and got man coverage. It was about the only shot we took all day.”
The Warhawks scored 65 points in 20:31 of playing time and led 65-3 at halftime.
That allowed second-, third- and even fourth-string players to see action.
“When you can do that, it’s awesome for the development of those kids,” Bullis said of playing 61 players. “Game reps are the best learning reps.”
Reed Farrington, a 6-foot, 295-pound defensive lineman out of Edgerton High, was one of those players who took a seat at halftime. Farrington had a solo tackle, a sack and a pass deflection before calling it a day.
“It’s like a love-hate thing,” Farrington said. “You want to be playing, but you’re ahead by so much.”
The Warhawks rolled up 680 yards of offense, including 523 on the ground.
It was a complete beatdown.
“Now we have to carry this momentum into the playoffs,” Edmondson said.
Lesko and his assistant won’t have to worry about having enough charges to shoot off next week.
Artificial noisemakers—such as cannons—are prohibited by the NCAA at playoff games.
UW-WHITEWATER 79, UW-STEVENS POINT 10
UW-Stevens Point;3;0;7;0;--10
UW-Whitewater;37;28;7;7--79
Scoring summary: SP—FG, Victor Ponterio, 30. W—Jaylon Edmonson, 66 run (Jeff Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Edmondson, 19 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Tamir Thomas, 9 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Edmondson, 1 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Tyler Holte, 51 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Safety, punt snap goes out of end zone. W—Edmondson, 11 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Makaio Harn, 34 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Harn, 3 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Preston Strasburg, 1 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick); SP—Joe Hare, 33 pass from Trey Schroeder (Ponterio kick). W—Strasburg, 38 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Alijah Maher-Parr, 1 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick).
Statistics: First downs—SP 14, W 28. Rushes-yards—SP 37-44, W 48-523. Yards passing—SP 137, W 121. Passing (comp.-att.-int.)—SP 15-27-1 W 9-12-0. Fumbles-lost—SP 3-1, W 9-12-0. Penalties—SP 2-15, W 3-20.
Attendance—6,722.