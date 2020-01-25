The UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team suffered its first Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss Saturday.
Leah Porath scored 17 points to lead host UW-Oshkosh to a 62-51 win over the Warhawks.
The loss snapped Whitewater’s 14-game winning streak and dropped the Warhawks to 16-2 overall and 6-1 in the WIAC.
Oshkosh led by two at half and extended the lead to eight after three quarters.
Aleah Grundahl had 12 points before fouling out to lead Whitewater. Becky Raeder added 10 points.
Oshkosh outscored Whitewater 21-2 at the free-throw line.
OSHKOSH 62, WHITEWATER 51Whitewater (51)—Grundahl 5—1-12; Taylor 3-1-7; Raeder 4-0-10; Schumacher 2-0-5; Kieres 1-0-2; Sto. Domingo 3-0-7; Oomens 4-0-8. Totals: 22-2-51
Oshkosh (62)—Porath 5-5-17; Miller 1-0-2; Arneson 2-7-11; Campbell 1-3-5; Freitag 3-1-7; Jorgensen 2-1-6; Higgins 1-4-6; Rueth 2-0-6; Staples 1-0-2. Totals: 18-21-62
UW-Whitewater 12 12 11 16—51
UW-Oshkosh 17 9 17 19—62
Three-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Raeder 2, Grundahl, Sto. Domingo, Schumacher), Oshkosh 5 (Porath 2, Rueth 2, Jorgensen). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Oshkosh 9. Total fouls—Whitewater 22, Oshkosh 12. Fouled out—Grundahl, Taylor