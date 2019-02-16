The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team will not take a winning streak into the WIAC Tournament.

UW-River Falls ended the visiting Warhawks’ nine-game winning streak with a 59-52 victory Saturday.

The loss dropped the Warhawks to 17-8 and they finished the conference regular season with a 10-4 mark. The loss to not affect Whitewater’s No. 2 seed in the WIAC Tournament that begins Wednesday.

Conference champion Oshkosh and Whitewater each get a first-round bye. The Warhawks will host a semifinal game Friday night.

Senior forward Olivia Freckmann recorded her 11th double-double Saturday with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

RIVER FALLS 59, WHITEWATER 52

Whitewater (52)—Freckmann, 6-15 1-2 13; Raeder, 4-13 0-1 9; E. Schumacher, 3-11 2-2 9; S. Schumacher, 3-6 2-2 8; Conley, 2-2 3-6 7; Taylor, 1-3 2-2 4; Deichl, 0-1 2-2 2; Corcoran, 0-2 0-0 0; R. Schumacher, 0-2 0-0 0; Smith, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-56 12-17 52.

River Falls (59)—Zeman, 3-7 5-9 12; Paulsrud, 4-6 2-2 12; Wardynski, 1-11 9-10 11; Leahy, 5-10 0-0 11; Hubbard, 2-3 0-0 5; Rollag, 1-1 0-0 3; Koop, 1-4 0-0 3; O’Brien, 1-4 0-0 2; Pearson 0-6 0-0 0. Totals: 18-52 16-21 59.

Whitewater 16 9 19 8—52

River Falls 10 19 13 17—59

Three-point goals—Whitewater 2-13 (Raeder, 1-3; E. Schumacher, 1-6; Corcoran, 0-1; Smith, 0-1; Freckmann, 0-2), River Falls 7-14 (Paulsrud, 2-2; Rollag, 1-1; Zeman, 1-3; Leahy, 1-1; Hubbard, 1-2; Koop, 1-1; Pearson, 0-2; O’Brien, 0-1; Wardynski, 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 36 (Freckmann, 10), River Falls 41 (Wardynski 8). Assists—Whitewater 7 (Freckmann and Conley, 2 each), River Falls 8 (Pearson 3). Total fouls—Whitewater 19, River Falls 14.