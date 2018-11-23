Harry Henschler said before the season began that he wanted to be the best defensive player in Division III college football.
The UW-Whitewater senior defensive end has certainly put himself on the short list.
Henschler, a Janesville Craig High graduate, was one of 10 players this week announced as a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy—essentially the Heisman of DIII football. Henschler is one of four defensive players among those 10 remaining candidates.
“I’ve still got something to prove,” Henschler said this week. “But I feel pretty good about how I’m playing this year.”
Henschler is one of the leaders for a UW-Whitewater defense that is one of the best in Division III as the Warhawks get set for a second-round playoff game Saturday against St. Norbert. That game kicks off at noon at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater.
Henschler was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year. He has posted 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 11 games this year. He has also got six quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
“I’m just doing whatever I can to help the team,” Henschler said. “It’s really important that nobody gets complacent, myself included. I have a lot to get better at and haven’t reached my full potential.”
That’s a mentality that Henschler has helped instill in the Warhawks as one of the team captains.
Despite a long list of blowout victories through an 11-0 start to this season, Henschler said he and his teammates have remained focused by holding each other accountable.
“It’s a team thing; when some guys are down, you’ve just got to pick them up and say, ‘Let’s keep working,’” Henschler said. “When you look at the score at the end of the game, you can shut a team out. But when you look on the film, there’s always stuff you can get better at.
“The coaches keep us striving for perfection.”
Saturday’s second-round game will pit two of the nation’s top defenses against each other.
St. Norbert ranks second in the nation in total defense, allowing just 200.5 yards per game. Whitewater ranks 10th (235.9). The Warhawks rank second in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 7.8 points per game against DIII opponents. St. Norbert is tied for seventh (9.4).
Saturday’s winner will face the winner of North Central (Illinois) and Bethel (Minnesota) in a national quarterfinal Dec. 1.
