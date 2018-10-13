The UW-Whitewater defense did what it does, and quarterback Cole Wilber threw for four touchdowns as the Warhawks rolled to another WIAC victory Saturday.
The Warhawks held UW-Eau Claire to 164 yards while rolling up 501 of their own in a 45-0 victory at Carson Park.
The win was the 17th consecutive for the Warhawks in the series. Whitewater improved to 3-0 in the WIAC and 6-0 overall.
Whitewater opened the scoring with a 51-yard pass from Wilber to Ryan Wisniewski—his first of three scoring receptions—on the first drive of the game.
Nine minutes later, Alex Peete capped an eight-play, 25-yard drive with a 3-yard run to put the Warhawks ahead 14-0.
Peete added another touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Wilber in the third quarter to hike the Warhawks’ lead to 24-0.
Wilber completed his touchdown trifecta to Wisniewski with a 34-yard pass in the third quarter and a 50-yard pass in the initial 20 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Wisniewski, a sophomore, finished with five receptions for 147 yards.
Peete, also a sophomore, gained 100 yards on 14 carries.
Preston Strasburg ran 20 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
Senior linebacker Bryce Leszczynski led the defense with eight tackles, and fellow linebacker Beau Martin had six. Defensive back Garrett Purdy finished with five tackels.
The Warhawks return home next Saturday to play UW-River Falls at 2 p.m.
The 2018 Athletics Hall of Fame class will be inducted.
WHITEWATER 45, EAU CLAIRE 0
Whitewater 14 3 14 14—45
Eau Claire 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring summary: W—Ryan Wisniewski, 51 pass from Cole Wilber (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W—Alex Peete, 3 run (Gasienica kick). W—FG, Gasienica, 40. W—Peete, 7 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Wisniewski, 34 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Wisniewski, 50 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Preston Strasburg, 20 run (Gasienica kick).
Statistics: First downs—W 27, EC 11. Rushing—W 39-262, EC 38-95. Yards passing—W 239, EC 69. Passes—W 28-14-2, EC 29-12-1. Fumbles—W 2-0, EC 1-1. Penalties—W 8-59, EC 4-30.
