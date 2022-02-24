WHITEWATER
A strong finish Wednesday night propelled the nationally 11th-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team past UW-Oshkosh, 67-59, in a semifinal game of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Kachel Gymnasium.
The Warhawks (23-3 overall) advanced to Friday’s tournament final and will play host to No. 3-seeded UW-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. Friday for the championship—and, with it, the WIAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.
Aleah Grundahl totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Warhawks. Whitewater High School product Rebekah Schumacher totaled 12 points and two blocks, Johanna Taylor notched 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Kacie Carollo had 11 points and five rebounds.
In avenging a 60-57 loss to Oshkosh in the regular-season finale on Feb. 16, the Warhawks finished the game with a 12-4 scoring run after Oshkosh (19-6) battled to a tie with 3:12 remaining.
Schumacher answered with a 3-point basket, and Grundahl went inside for a 3-point play to give Whitewater a six-point lead with 1:29 to go. A basket by Grundahl and two free throws each from Carollo and Maggie Trautsch put away the victory.
Whitewater’s defense held Oshkosh to 35% shooting, including 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Leah Porath totaled 18 points and five rebounds before fouling out and Ava Douglas and Nikki Arneson added 11 each, with Arneson becoming the 11th Oshkosh player to top the 1,000-point career mark.
The Warhawks split their two regular-season games with Eau Claire, falling 81-71 on the road Jan. 22 after taking a 73-64 win at home Jan. 8.
Friday’s game will mark Whitewater’s eighth all-time appearance in the WIAC championship game.
WARHAWKS 67, TITANS 59UW-OSHKOSH (19-5)
Silloway 2-6 4-6 9, Porath 7-19 0-1 18, Osterman 1-2 0-0 3, Kaiser 0-2 0-0 0, Arneson 3-9 4-4 11, Forney 1-5 0-0 2, Magnuson 1-2 0-0 3, Jorgensen 1-6 0-0 2, Douglas 5-9 1-1 11. Totals 21-60 9-12 59.
UW-WHITEWATER (22-3)
Carollo 4-11 2-4 11, Schumacher 5-13 0-0 12, Santo Domingo 0-1 0-0 0, Grundahl 7-16 4-6 19, Taylor 6-14 0-0 12, Trautsch 2-3 2-2 7, Kieres 1-4 0-0 2, Schauer 0-1 0-0 0, Oomens 0-2 0-0 0, Belschner 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 25-67 12-16 67.
UW-Oshkosh 15 14 17 13 — 59
UW-Whitewater 14 18 17 18 — 67
3-point goals—Oshkosh 8-22 (Porath 4-6, Silloway 1-3, Osterman 1-2, Arneson 1-4, Magnuson 1-2, Forney 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Jorgensen 0-3), Whitewater 5-16 (Schumacher 2-6, Carollo 1-5, Trautsch 1-2, Grundahl 10-1, Santo Domingo 0-1, Kieres 0-1). Rebounds—Oshkosh 40 (Silloway 5, Porath 5, Arneson 5), Whitewater 45 (Taylor 8, Grundahl 7). Assists—Oshkosh 11 (Silloway 5), Whitewater 13 (Santo Domingo 4, Grundahl 4). Steals—Oshkosh 8 (Arneson 3), Whitewater 6 (Santo Domingo 2). Blocks—Oshkosh 1, Whitewater 5 (Taylor 3, Schumacher 2). Total fouls—Oshkosh 15, Whitewater 18. Fouled out—Porath. Turnovers—Oshkosh 13, Whitewater 9.