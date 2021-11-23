WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater quarterback Max Meylor has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy, an award presented to the year’s most outstanding football player in NCAA Division III.
A total of 40 ballots will be cast for the Gagliardi Trophy, with an additional 41st to be determined by a fan vote. Fans can vote on one ballot per device through noon Dec. 9.
Meylor, a senior from Mount Horeb, has started for the Warhawks for two seasons after transferring from Division II Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
He has been a part of two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles (2019 and 2021) and two NCAA Division III playoff teams, including the national runners-up of 2019. This year’s unbeaten team plays a second-round playoff game at noon Saturday against DePauw (Ind.) at Perkins Stadium.
Meylor enters Saturday’s game with 2,512 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games this season. He ranks among the top 20 in Division III in passing efficiency (185.7), completion percentage (70.5), passing touchdowns and yards per pass attempt (9.14).
Last week, Meylor was named WIAC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference. He was a WIAC Offensive Player of the Week during the regular season following his 229-yard, four-touchdown performance in a UW-W win at nationally-ranked Salisbury (Md.) on Sept. 11.
In 2019, Meylor earned team Newcomer of the Year accolades after totaling 1,171 passing yards and 11 touchdowns—to go with 280 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
For his Whitewater career, Meylor has thrown for 3,583 yards with a 65.6% completion mark, tied for third in the program record book; and 43 touchdowns, eighth-most in school history.
Off the field, Meylor has been highly engaged in the Whitewater community and in his hometown of Mount Horeb. He is a part of the Student Safety Organization on campus, and volunteered over the summer to umpire youth baseball games in Whitewater. Meylor also has participated in team volunteer activities with Fairhaven Senior Services, Special Olympics and the Whitewater Food Pantry.
In Mount Horeb and the southwest Wisconsin area, Meylor served as a volunteer coach and referee for youth football and basketball games and was a volunteer at the Iowa County Humane Society, fostering a dog.
Meylor is majoring in occupational safety.
The Gagliardi Trophy recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service. The award is named after John Gagliardi, the Hall of Fame coach at St. John's University in Minnesota. Gagliardi retired in 2012 with 489 career victories, the most in college football history overall. Gagliardi died in October 2018 at the age of 91.
Four Gagliardi Trophy finalists will be announced Dec. 9 during a live broadcast on D3football.com. The winner of the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy will be announced during the week of the Stagg Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 17.