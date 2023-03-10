ASHLAND, Virginia - The UW-Whitewater magical late-season run continued in the Sweet 16 on Friday afternoon.

The Warhawks overcame a 72-66 deficit in the final 28 seconds of regulation, Delvin Barnstable made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime, and Jameer Barker’s two free throws with 4.9 seconds left in the extra five minutes gave the Warhawks an 83-82 victory over John Hopkins (Maryland) University.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you