ASHLAND, Virginia - The UW-Whitewater magical late-season run continued in the Sweet 16 on Friday afternoon.
The Warhawks overcame a 72-66 deficit in the final 28 seconds of regulation, Delvin Barnstable made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime, and Jameer Barker’s two free throws with 4.9 seconds left in the extra five minutes gave the Warhawks an 83-82 victory over John Hopkins (Maryland) University.
The victory puts the Warhawks (24-7) into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament. UW-Whitewater plays Oswego State at 6 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the Final Four that begins next Friday at Fort Wayne, Indiana.
“There were rough patches in this game,” Warhawks coach Pat Miller said. “We didn’t execute particulary well, but they just keep fighting.
“A win’s a win.”
The Warhawks relied on their starting five in the victory. The starters each scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Jameer Barker’s 19 points. Carter Capstran (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Barnstable (17 points, 12 rebounds) each had a double-double.
The game was tied 12 times and there were 18 lead changes.
The Warhawks led by eight points three times in the second half, the latest at 50-42 on a Barker jumper with 13:37 left in regulation. The Bluejays used their inside game to get back into it and tied the game at 53-all with 8:50 left.
A 3-pointer by Miles Barnstable—who scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime—tied the game at 63 with 4:18 left.
Then the Warhawks went cold, and the Bluejays built a 71-66 advantage with 2:04 left. Things looked bleak when Whitewater missed on its next possession.
The Bluejays made just one of two free throws to hike the lead to six with 42 seconds left, and then rebounded their second miss.
The Warhawks fouled, and the Bluejays missed both the free throws. With the door open, Whitewater took advantage.
Miles Barnstable hit a step-back 3-pointer to get the Warhawks to within 72-69 with 29 seconds left.
“Miles hit some big shots,” Miller said of his freshman guard. “They are a good defensive team, and they were really physical with him. At times this season, he’s struggled when teams tried to manhandle him.
“But in the second half, he played more physically and attacked the basket better.”
The Warhawks fouled with 21 seconds left, and the Bluejays made just one of two free throws. Miles Barnstable missed a 3-point attempt, but Capstran grabbed the rebound and put it in to get the Warhawks within two points.
John Hopkins again made just one of two free throws—it finished 20 of 33 from the line—and Miles Barnstable drove in for a layup to get the Warhawks to within a point at 74-73 with just :08 left.
“We were down, but they are not a good free-shooting team,” Miller said. “We knew that, and they missed some down the stretch.”
The Warhawks couldn’t foul until there were 3.8 seconds left. Once again, John Hopkins made just one of two free throws to go up 75-73, and the Warhawks called time out.
Barker threw a baseball pass past midcourt aimed at Capstran. It was a bit wide, and Capstran ran and saved the ball back toward the Warhawks’ free throw line as he sailed out of bounds.
Delvin Barnstable had a step on his John Hopkins defender when he grabbed the ball as the clock was about to run out, The Bluejay defender bumped into him and was called for a foul with just 0.3 left on the clock.
After his first free throw bounced around the rim before going in, Barnstable’s second shot was true.
The Warhawks had new life going into overtime.
The teams traded on-point leads until Delvin Barnstable made two free throws to put the Warhawks on top 81-78 with 1:50 left.
John Hopkins hit a basket underneath to get within a point with 1:05 remaining.
Whitewater turned the ball over, and John Hopkins’ Sidney Thybulle followed up his own missed layup with a putback that gave his team an 82-81 lead with just 12 seconds left.
Barker took the ball coast-to-coast and was fouled going in for a layup.
The sophomore guard, who had missed two foul shots with 3 minutes left in overtime, swished both shots to put the Warhawks in front with 4.9 seconds left.
John Hopkins called time out. The Warhawks pressured full court, and the Bluejays only could manage a running 40-foot straight-on shot that fell well short at the buzzer.
“Defensively, we were really good on that possession,” Miller said. “This team has no quit in it.”
Now the Warhawks face Oswego State (NY) (28-2), which upset defending Division III champion, No. 1-ranked and host school Randolph-Macon 74-63 in the nightcap.
“They are very athletic, can score and rebound very well,” Miller said. “You get to this point, you are going to meet someone really good.
“That’s just the nature of the beast now.”
UW-WHITEWATER 83, JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY 82 (OT)
UW-Whitewater (83)—Capstran, 4-4-13; Chislom, 3-5-13; Barker, 6-6-19; M. Barnstable, 6-3-17; D. Barnstable, 5-6-17; Lambert, 2-0-4. Totals: 26-24-83.
John Hopkins (82)—Thybulle, 8-2-18; Johansson, 2-2-7; Windley, 5-3-14; James, 6-0-12; Nixon, 1-7-9; Bartlett, 1-1-3; Yeutter, 4-3-13; Sykes, 2-2-6. Totals: 29-20-82.
Halftime—Wh 31-30. 3-point goals—Wh 7 (Chislom 2, M. Barnstable 2, Capstran, Barker, D. Barnstable), JH 4 (Yeutter 2, Johansson, Windley). Rebounds—Wh 45 (D. Barnstable 12), JH 36 (Nixon 10). Assists—Wh 8 (M. Barnstable 3), JH 12 (James 6). Free throws missed—Wh 6, JH 13. Total fouls—Wh 25, JH 23. Fouled out—Chislom, Yeutter.