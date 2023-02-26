JVG_230227_UWW_WOMEN01
Buy Now

Aleah Grundahl, left, joins her UW-Whitewater women's basketball teammates in celebrating their WIAC Tournament championship Sunday in Whitewater. The win gave the Warhawks a berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

 Tom Miller/Special to The Gazette

WHITEWATER—UW-Whitewater women’s basketball coach Keri Carollo had one message for her team Sunday afternoon.

Knowing her players would be without injured senior forward Aleah Grundahl, Carollo addressed the team before the WIAC Tournament championship game against UW-Eau Claire at Kachel Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you