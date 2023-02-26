WHITEWATER—UW-Whitewater women’s basketball coach Keri Carollo had one message for her team Sunday afternoon.
Knowing her players would be without injured senior forward Aleah Grundahl, Carollo addressed the team before the WIAC Tournament championship game against UW-Eau Claire at Kachel Gymnasium.
“I told the girls there was no doubt in my mind that we can get this done,” Carollo said. “Some of her other teammates would have to step up.”
Led by sophomore guard Kacie Carollo, junior guard Maggie Trautsch and limited role players Abi Baumgartner and Mallory Oloffson, the Warhawks did just that, defeating visiting UW-Eau Claire 71-62 to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Warhawks, who likely will host the first round of the national tournament at Kachel Gymnasium that starts Friday, will learn their first-game opponent when the NCAA announces the field Monday afternoon.
Whitewater (21-6) advanced to the national title game last year, but the chances of repeating that feat took a shot Friday night when Grundahl broke bones in her right hand while reaching for a loose ball in the Warhawks’ 65-57 semifinal victory against UW-Oshkosh. The 6-foot Grundahl likely will miss the remainder of the season.
Grundahl averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds and led the team in assists with 66 while averaging 30 minutes a game. In two regular-season victories over Eau Claire, Grundahl had scored 47 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
While Grundahl was the main cheerleader on the bench Sunday afternoon, she left a huge void on the court.
“She’s an amazing player and teammate,” said Kacie Carollo, the Warhawks’ leading scorer and rebounder.
The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard played a major role in the Warhawks’ championship game victory. Playing all 40 minutes, Carollo led the team Sunday with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Carollo made 7 of 20 field goal attempts, including just 1 of 8 3-point shots, but she had three steals and a block.
“My shots weren’t dropping, so I knew I had to contribute other ways,” Kacie Carollo said.
The Warhawks also had to overcome the absence of 6-foot senior forward Abby Belschner, who was limited to less than 21 minutes of playing time because of foul trouble. Belschner was held to five points and four rebounds.
Baumgartner and Oloffson filled the void left by Grundahl and Belschner.
Baumgartner, who had averaged just less than 12 minutes a game this season, started and played 35½ minutes Sunday. She scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.
Oloffson averaged 9½ minutes of action this season, but she played 22½ minutes Sunday and scored eight points.
“They did a fantastic job,” Keri Carollo said. “They gave us that extra punch when needed.”
Maggie Trautsch, a 5-10 junior guard, also played all 40 minutes and scored 14 points.
“We all had to step up,” said Trautsch, who shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range en route to a 21-point game in the Warhawks’ semifinal victory Friday. “We all came together and got the job done.”
Now the challenge will be to continue to win on the tournament trail. Trautsch expects that to happen.
“The girls off the bench stepped up,” Trautsch said. “We have all the confidence in the world in each other.”
As does their head coach.
“It just shows the resiliency of this group,” Keri Carollo said. “When things aren’t going our way at all, they figure out a way to win and win big games.
“I’m just super proud of them.”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME RESULT SUNDAY
UW-WHITEWATER 71, UW-EAU CLAIRE 62
UW-Eau Claire (62)—Mogan 3-3-10, Walker 0-1-1, Crouch 2-1-5, Ruden 3-1-8, Boettcher 8-3-20, Reardon 3-2-8, Strop 4-2-10. Totals: 23-13-62.
UW-Whitewater (71)—Baumgartner 5-2-12, Belschner 2-0-4, Sto. Domingo 3-0-9, Trautsch 6-0-14, Carollo 7-9-24, Oloffson 2-4-8. Totals: 25-15-71.
UW-Eau Claire;15;13;9;25—62
UW-Whitewater;18;13;20;20—71
3-point goals—EC 3 (Mogen, Ruden, Boettcher), W 6 (Sto. Domingo 3, Trautsch 2, Carollo). Rebounds—EC 36 (Mogen 8), W 40 (Carollo 12). Assists—EC 8 ( 3 with 2 each), W 9 (Baumgartner 3). Free throws missed—EC 8, W 3. Total fouls—EC 21, W 18. Fouled out—Crouch.
SEMIFINAL RESULT FRIDAY
UW-WHITEWATER 65, UW-OSHKOSH 57
UW-Oshkosh (57)—Douglas 4-8-16, Jorgensen 4-1-12, Huml 4-1-9, Vaile 4-0-9, Hardwick 2-0-5, Osterman 1-0-3, Poole 0-3-3. Totals: 19-13-57.
UW-Whitewater (65)—Trautsch 7-1-21, Carollo 5-5-15, Belschner 5-3-13, Grundahl 4-0-9, Sto. Domingo 1-0-3, Baumgartner 0-2-2, Oloffson 0-2-2. Totals: 22-13-65,
UW-Oshkosh;16;11;9;21—57
UW-Whitewater;12;20;11;22—65
3-point goals—O 6 (Jorgensen 3, Vaile, Hardwick, Osterman), W 8 (Trautsch 6, Grundahl, Sto. Domingo). Rebounds—O 32 (Vaile 12), W 43 (Grundahl 9). Assists—O 10 (Douglas, Huml, Vile and Hardwick, 2 each), W 7 (Carollo and Belschner, 2 each). Free throws missed—O 4, W 5. Total fouls—O 21, W 12. Fouled out—Douglas, Vaile.