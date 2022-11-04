For UW-Whitewater, the road to the NCAA Division III football playoffs is dry and well-marked.
Victories at UW-Stout on Saturday afternoon and at home against UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 12, will secure the WIAC championship and an automatic berth into the playoffs for the Warhawks.
Facing the Blue Devils at Don and Nona Williams Stadium in Menomonie on Saturday will be the biggest test of the two games. Stout defeated visiting UW-Platteville 24-22 in three overtimes last Saturday to knock the Pioneers out of a tie for first.
Platteville defeated the visiting Warhawks the week before, giving the Pioneers the head-to-head tiebreaker edge. That won’t come into play if the Warhawks win their final two games.
Whitewater and La Crosse share first place with 4-1 conference records. The Warhawks own the head-to-head edge over the Eagles thanks to a 34-31 victory at La Crosse in the conference opener Oct. 1.
The Blue Devils (3-2, 5-3 overall) lost within the conference to La Crosse 42-21 and to Oshkosh 19-14.
The Stout offense is led by senior quarterback Sean Borgerding, who leads all quarterbacks in WIAC play with 110 completions for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year at Perkins Stadium, Borgerding completed 28 of 44 passes for 343 yards, but the Warhawks prevailed 37-6.
“They definitely run a pro-style offense,” Warhawks head coach Kevin Bullis said. “We have to try to make them one-dimensional. Their strength is their quarterback.”
Borgerding, who has started since his freshman season, has passed or is approaching school career records held by 1985 Janesville Craig graduate Matt Bunyan, who played at UW-Stout from 1995-98.
Borgerding has Stout’s career passing yards record with 9,305. Tim Peterson (1986-89) is second with 8,881, and Bunyan is third at 8,562.
Borgerding has 83 career TD passes, which only trails Bunyan, who had 85. Only Bunyan (3,230 in 1998 and 3,221 in 1997) and Peterson (2,956 in 1989) have thrown for more yards in a season than Borgerding did last year (2,872).
Bunyan holds the Stout record with 38 TD passes in 1998 and 33 in 1997, but Borgerding had 29 last year.
UW-Whitewater knows it has to stop Stout’s passing attack with Borgerding under center.
“We have to limit their ability for the long pass play—that 60-yarder (and) that 45-yarder,” Bullis said. “They have some kids (Levy Hamer and Arthur Cox) that can stretch you vertically.”
Stout ranks third defensively in WIAC play allowing an average of 20.4 points a game.
“They’re physical, they’re sound and they are well-coached,” Bullis said. “It’s going to be a challenge to consistently put drives together.”
Whitewater will rely on Jaylon Edmundson and Tamir Thomas to control the game on the ground. Edmundson ranks fourth in the WIAC in rushing with a 78.2-yard-per-game average. Thomas is sixth at 69.4.
