UW-Whitewater’s football team seemingly has no worries when it comes to overlooking competition.
Regardless of the ability level of the opponent, the Warhawks have stampeded through the first eight games of their season, outscoring opponents 314-36.
If there was any inkling of the team just assuming more of the same against a UW-Stevens Point team that appears to be in the middle of a down year, the Pointers likely stifled it last weekend when they upset then-No. 10-ranked UW-Oshkosh in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.
Whitewater hosts Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Warhawks’ final regular-season home game.
“If you look at their scores, and especially when you get a chance to look at their film ... you can see their improvement each week,” UW-W coach Kevin Bullis said. “You’d better not take them for granted, and you’d better not overlook them.”
The Pointers are 3-5 overall and 2-3 in WIAC play.
Following back-to-back losses—67-23 at La Crosse and 31-27 against Stout—Stevens Point stunned Oshkosh last weekend with a 27-21 victory that helped Whitewater clinch a WIAC title.
“We’ve gotten a share of it, but that wasn’t our goal,” Bullis said. “Our goal was not to share it; our goal was to win the WIAC championship.”
In last week’s victory, the Pointers forced four turnovers to win despite totaling fewer than 300 yards of total offense.
They also won with a freshman at quarterback.
Max Herro completed 14 of 20 passes for 164 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he also ran 13 times for 54 yards.
“He’s got a dang-nice arm,” Bullis said. “He doesn’t act like a freshman. He plays like a sophomore or junior. We’re not going to be able to let him get comfortable back there.”
Whitewater is averaging 2.5 sacks per game. Janesville Craig High graduate Harry Henschler leads the way with six of the team’s 20 sacks.
Bullis said the pressure up front has helped the entire defense.
“Harry probably hasn’t had the number of sacks he had a year ago, and when I say that, I should say the whole D-line,” Bullis said. “But ... teams are keeping more people in protection, and they have to. Very seldom do (opponents) protect with five offensive linemen. They’re going to include the tailback, including the fullback, include the tight ends.
“We’re playing very good pass defense right now, and I’ve got to give our (defensive backs) credit ... but there’s no doubt teams keeping more ... potential receivers, with backs and tight ends, is really affecting the game.”
Stevens Point has allowed 29 sacks in eight games, so the UW-W defense should have an opportunity to get after the quarterback.
And between this season’s results, the Pointers’ recent upset and the desire to clinch an outright league title, it’s a safe bet the Warhawks will be champing at the bit to remain unbeaten with another runaway victory.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse