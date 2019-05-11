The UW-Whitewater softball team needs to beat Carthage twice today to advance in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Carthage set itself as the favorite by beating the host Warhawks 2-0 on Saturday morning behind two solo homers.

Whitewater then eliminated Coe with a 4-2 win Saturday afternoon.

Whitewater (28-13) plays Carthage (28-14) at noon today at van Steenderen Field on the UW-Whitewater campus.

If Whitewater wins that game, the two teams will play again at 2:30 p.m. with the winner advancing.

CARTHAGE 2, WHITEWATER 0

Carthage 010 100 0—2 6 1

Whitewater 000 000 0—0 6 2

Guercio; Matthias, Biesiada (6).

Leading hitters—Domagala (C) 2x3, Jackson (W) 2x3, Catino (W) 2x3. 2B—Jackson (W) 2, Berglund (W). HR—Bernero (C), Domagala (C).

SO—Guercio (C) 4, Matthias (W) 4, Biesiada (W) 2. BB—Guercio 1, Matthias 1.

WHITEWATER 4, COE 2

Whitewater 000 211 0—4 8 0

Coe 010 001 0—2 6 3

Camardo, Biesiada (6); Smith, Olson (6).

Leading hitters—Seymour (W) 2x4, Camardo (W) 3x3, Huber (C) 2x3. 2B—Ethington (W), Huber (C). HR—Miller (C).

SO—Camardo (W) 6, Smith (C) 1. BB—Camardo 1, Smith 1.