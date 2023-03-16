Getting a group of college-aged athletes to play for a single purpose is difficult.
But that’s what has been expected after what happened to the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team over the summer. The result has been inspirational.
The young Warhawks have banded together to play in the memory of Derek Gray. As a freshman last season, the Madison La Follette High graduate led the team in scoring and rebounding and was the Warhawks’ best defender.
In late July during a youth basketball camp put on by the Warhawks, Gray collapsed and died while playing with the campers after a cardiac event. The criminology major who planned to get into real estate investing when he graduated was 20.
His death shook the team as well as head coach Pat Miller and his staff. Even as a freshman, Gray established himself as a leader. The young team that remained lost its best — and likely its most popular — player.
The remaining players now had a mutual inspiration to do their best this season. And after the expected uneven start, the team has won 14 of its last 16 games, including their last eight in row.
On Thursday night, the 25-7 Warhawks play the University of Mount Union (Ohio) (29-2) in an NCAA Division III national semifinal game in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Miller says the tragic death of Gray has been the major reason for his team’s success.
“It’s been a significant part of their makeup, their motivation, the purpose they’ve played with the last month,” Miller said. “It’s been amazing, to be honest with you.”
The head coach, who was a key player on the 1984 UW-Whitewater Division III national championship team and was the head coach of the Warhawks’ 2012 and 2014 national championship teams, said the 2022-23 version of the team matured to get to this point.
The Warhawks have played six straight road games, including the WIAC Tournament championship game at UW-Oshkosh, and four straight NCAA Division III tournament games. The last three victories have been by three points over Case Western Reserve University, by one point in overtime against John Hopkins University and by three points over Oswego State.
The Warhawks overcame a six-point deficit in the final 42 seconds to force the overtime against John Hopkins.
“We had no business winning that game in any way, shape or form,” Miller said. “It just kind of shows you what human will and purpose can do.”
The roster features only one senior—Earl Lewis—who has played in just 13 games. Four juniors, six sophomores and five freshman complete the roster.
Two juniors—6-foot-6 forward Trevon Chislom and 6-4 guard Delvin Barnstable; two sophomores — 6-2 guard Jameer Barker and 6-5 Carter Capstran, and 6-2 freshman guard Miles Barnstable — have been the starters down the stretch.
Three sophomores — 6-1 guard/forward Elijah Lambert and 6-1 guard J.T. Hoytink and Drew Fisher — are the main reserves.
With so many young players, Miller remained optimistic even when the Warhawks were 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the WIAC in late January. Several of those losses—especially early nonconference losses—had come to teams featuring fifth-year seniors.
“I thought we had a good nucleus of players,” Miller said. “I knew it was going to take some time with these guys.
“What I told the team early on is, ‘Look, these guys have played together for several years. They don’t have much upside, while we have tremendous upside. We’re going to keep getting better.’”
Miller’s gut instinct was correct.
Miles Barnstable is the team’s leading scorer with a 16.2 average. He earned the WIAC Newcomer of the Year honor and leads the team with 63 3-pointers.
His older brother, Delvin, transferred in this year from Marian College. Delvin is the leading rebounder (6.2 per game) and third-leading scorer (11.9).
Chislom has been consistent all season and is the second-leading scorer (15.7) and rebounder (4.6).
Barker moved into the point guard role and is averaging 10.8 points a game and leads the team with an average of three assists a game.
Capstran missed games early in the season as he recovered from a broken leg and has averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds a game.
Now the Warhawks face another team with several veteran players in Mount Union. The Purple Raiders feature 6-6 junior forward Christian Parker, who averages 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, and 6-3 senior guard Jeffery Mansfield, who averages 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Miller has stood behind his team from the start. He believes his team will continue the school’s success in the Final Four: All four Warhawk squads that have advanced this far have won the national title.
“We’ve been on the road for a month,” Miller said of the late-season schedule. “We’ve been in the Eastern time zone; we’ve been wearing the dark (road) uniforms, which means you’re the underdog.
“Nothing fazes them. They just keep playing and keep winning. They’re good guys and they can do different things.”
The winner of the Whitewater-Mount Union game plays the winner of the Swarthmore-Christopher Newport game for the national title at 3 p.m. Saturday.
It will be no surprise if the Warhawks continue their season-long chant of “DG 4” in that game.
“No one is worried about points or shots,” Miller said. “That aligned with their motivation and purpose to honor their teammate has been a great combination.”