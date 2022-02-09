PLATTEVILLE
The basics. Straight-up fundamentals.
That’s how the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team pulled off its most impressive victory of the season on Wednesday.
The Warhawks leaned on Jack Brahm’s inside shooting and a 19-for-22 night from the free-throw line to hold off nationally fifth-ranked UW-Platteville, 78-75, to knock the Pioneers out of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference lead.
Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks (13-9 overall, 6-5 WIAC) made seven of their final eight free throws over the final 36 seconds to put away the Pioneers (19-3, 8-3).
Brahm, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, shot 7-for-8 from the field and grabbed a team-high six rebounds to lead Whitewater. Guard Gage Malensek added 15 points, making all eight of his free throws, and Jameer Barker went 5-for-5 from the line and 3-for-5 from 3-point range to total 14 points. Elijah Lambert added 11 points for the Warhawks.
Platteville matched its biggest lead by taking a 41-35 halftime edge. But the Warhawks started the second half with a 13-8 scoring run and took a 49-48 lead on a 3-pointer by Brahm with 11 minutes, 21 seconds to play.
The Warhawks opened a 67-61 lead with 2:47 left on a jump shot by Derek Gray.
Platteville forged a 75-75 tie on a jump shot by Brady Olson with 7 seconds left and a layup by Quentin Shields with 1 second to play. But Lambert was fouled on the inbounds pass and made the second of two free throws, and Malensek stole the inbounds pass and hit two free throws with no time left.
Shields led five Platteville players in double figures, scoring 19 points.
The Warhawks return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at UW-Stout before closing the regular season at home against third-ranked UW-Oshkosh on Feb. 16.
WARHAWKS 78, PIONEERS 75
UW-WHITEWATER (13-9, 6-5)
Brahm 7-8 1-1 17, Malensek 3-8 8-8 15, Lambert 4-8 2-4 11, Gray 4-12 0-0 9, Capstran 1-3 2-2 4, Barker 3-5 5-5 14, Hoytink 2-5 0-0 5, Chislom 1-1 1-2 3, Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Flaten-Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 19-22 78.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (19-3, 8-3)
Shields 9-16 0-0 19, Stovall 7-13 0-0 14, Probst 4-8 2-2 12, Tuma 5-12 1-3 12, Huml 0-2 0-0 0, Olson 4-6 1-3 11, Nies 2-3 0-0 4, Ranney 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 32-64 5-7 75.
Halftime—Platteville 41, Whitewater 35. 3-point goals—Whitewater 9-17 (Barker 3-5, Brahm 2-3, Malensek 1-2, Lambert 1-1, Gray 1-02, Hoytink 1-2, Fisher 0-1, Capstran 0-1), Platteville 6-17 (Probst 2-4, Shields 1-2, Tuma 1-4, Olson 1-3, Ranney 1-2, Stovall 0-1, Huml 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 8-18-26 (Brahm 6, Capstran 5), Platteville 16-20-36 (Stovall 9, Ranney 9). Total fouls—Whitewater 19, Platteville 20. Assists—Whitewater 11, Platteville 9 (Shields 7). Turnovers—Whitewater 11, Platteville 14. Blocks—Whitewater 2, Platteville 5. Steals—Whitewater 4, Platteville 4.