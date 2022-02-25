Every time the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team went on a run Thursday night, UW- Oshkosh answered.
A 10-0 run midway through the second half and a late flurry made all the difference as the top-seeded Titans knocked the Warhawks out of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament with an 86-77 victory.
The loss ended the season for coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks (15-12), who entered the tournament with the No. 4 seeding.
Oshkosh (22-3), ranked third nationally, will play host to UW-Platteville (21-4) in the tournament final at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be the Titans’ fifth appearance in the tournament championship game in the last eight years.
The tournament champion will earns the WIAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
Derek Gray totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, Gage Malensek added 14 points and Carter Capstran scored 10 points for the Warhawks.
Oshkosh got 26 points and eight assists from Hunter Plamann, 22 points and 11 rebounds from Levi Borchert and 18 points from Eddie Muench.
The Warhawks started with a 15-9 lead, but Oshkosh answered with a 10-3 run for a 19-12 advantage. The Warhawks cut the margin to one point twice during the first half, but a 3-pointer by Plamann gave the Titans a 42-33 halftime lead.
Whitewater started the second half with an 8-0 run, cutting the margin to 42-41 on two Gray free throws. But Oshkosh answered with a 10-0 run—and even though the Warhawks again trimmed the margin to one point twice down the stretch, the Titans pulled away late.