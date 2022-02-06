WHITEWATER
Senior Day turned out to be a familiarly frustrating day for the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team.
Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks suffered a 69-67 overtime loss to UW-River Falls—Whitewater’s fifth loss in its last six games and second against the Falcons this season.
Whitewater (12-9 overall, 5-5 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) got 16 points, six rebounds and five assists from freshman guard Derek Gray, including a go-ahead jump shot with 54 seconds left in regulation.
But River Falls tied the score with 36 seconds left on two free throws by Bryce Phillips, and Marshall Holland blocked a Gray jump shot with 11 seconds left to force overtime.
River Falls took a 65-62 lead with 2:24 left in overtime on a layup by Noah Hanson, who led the Falcons with 23 points.
Whitewater’s Gage Malensek made a jumper with 2:24 left and Carter Capstran gave the Warhawks a 67-65 lead on a 3-point basket with 1:01 to play.
But River Falls’ Regan Merritt converted an inside 3-point play 12 seconds left to give River Falls a one-point lead, and Holland blocked a driving shot attempt by Malensek with four seconds left to save the victory.
Malensek and Capstran each scored 13 points and Jack Brahm added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks. The Warhawks shot 25-for-66 (37.9%) from the field but committed 13 turovers and were outrebounded 47-41.
Things don’t get any easier for the Warhawks this week, as they travel to second-ranked UW-Platteville for a WIAC game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
FALCONS 69, WARHAWKS 67 (OT)
UW-RIVER FALLS (11-8, 4-6)
Hanson 9-19 0-0 23, Payne 7-17 1-4 15, Phillips 2-5 4-7 8, Reeck 2-5 0-0 5, Holland 0-2 0-0 0, Merritt 4-9 2-4 11, Anthony-Larmouth 1-5 0-0 2, Blanchard 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 0-1 2, Rogarge 0-0 1-2 1, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 8-18 69.
UW-WHITEWATER (12-9, 5-5)
Gray 6-15 2-4 16, Malensek 4-12, 3-3 13, Capstran 5-12 2-3 13, Brahm 4-8 3-4 11, Lambert 1-6 0-0 3, Chislom 3-6 0-0 6, Barker 2-3 0-0 5, Hoytink 0-2 0-0 0, Flaten-Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 10-14 67.
Halftime—River Falls 32, Whitewater 25. 3-point shooting—River Falls 7-23 (Hanson 5-11, Reeck 1-4, Merritt 1-4, Payne 0-1, Holland 0-1, Blanchard 0-1, Parker 0-1), Whitewater 7-21 (Gray 2-5, Malensek 2-6, Capstran 1-1, Lambert 1-3, Barker 1-2, Brahm 0-1, Chislom 0-1, Hoytink 0-2). Rebounds—River Falls 14-33-47 (Payne 12), Whitewater 10-31-41 (Brahm 7, Lambert 7). Total fouls—River Falls 14, Whitewater 15. Assists—River Falls 15 (Phillips 5), Whitewater 12 (Gray 5). Turnovers—River Falls 15, Whitewater 13. Blocks—River Falls 6 (Holland 3), Whitewater 6 (Chislom 3). Steals—River Falls 8, Whitewater 9 (Brahm 3).