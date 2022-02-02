01STOCK_BASKETBALL
LA CROSSE

The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team lost for the fourth time in five games on Wednesday, suffering an 80-68 defeat at UW-La Crosse in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

It was the second time the Warhawks (12-7 overall, 5-4 WIAC) lost to La Crosse in 15 days, dating back to a 79-61 home loss to the Eagles (17-3, 7-3) on Jan. 19.

Freshman Derek Gray scored 24 points for the Warhawks, shooting 9-for-20 from the field. Elijah Lambert and Carter Capstran each scored 10 points for the Warhawks, who shot 40% from the field (26 of 65() and 21.1% (4 for 21) from 3-point range.

Ethan Anderson led four La Crosse double-digit scorers with 22 points. He added a team-best seven rebounds.

The Eagles shot 53.7% from the field and 52.6% from 3-point range, going 10-for-19 from distance.

La Crosse got out of the blocks quickly, opening a 30-15 lead with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half on a layup by Torin Hannah. A 3-pointer by Anderson made it 38-22, and La Crosse took a 45-29 lead at halftime.

The Warhawks went to work early in the second half, trimming the lead to 49-41 on a 3-point play by Trevon Chislom with 14:42 left. The Eagles built the margin back to 63-48 with 8:35 left, but two free throws by Gray made it 69-63 with 4:02 to play.

Another basket by Gray made it 75-68 with 1:43 left, but La Crosse scored the game’s final five points.

EAGLES 80, WARHAWKS 68

UW-WHITEWATER (12-7, 5-4)

Lambert 3-9 4-4 10, Brahm 3-7 0-0 6, Capstran 4-7 2-2 10, Malensek 2-10 1-2 7, Gray 9-20 4-6 24, Barker 0-1 0-0 0, Hoytink 1-2 0-0 2, Chislom 3-7 1-1 7, Flaten-Moore 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-65 12-16 68.

UW-LA CROSSE (17-3, 7-3)

Cook 3-11 4-4 11, Suchomel 1-1 1-6 3, S. Anderson 5-10 0-0 10, Noone 3-6 0-0 9, E. Anderson 8-13 5-6 22, Westra 3-6 1-3 7, Hannah 2-3 1-2 6, Steele 4-4 4-4 12. Totals 29-54 12-21 80.

Halftime—La Crosse 45, Whitewater 29. 3-point goals—Whitewater 4-19 (Malensek 2-6, Gray 2-6, Lambert 0-3, Capstran 0-1, Barker 0-1, Chislom 0-2), La Crosse 10-19 (Steele 4-4, Noone 3-6, Cook 1-5, E. Anderson 1-3, Hannah 1-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 37 (Lambert 8, Brahm 7), La Crosse 32 (E. Anderson 7). Assists—Whitewater 12 (Lambert 4), La Crosse 19 (Suchomel 8). Steals—Whitewater 6 (Gray 2), La Crosse 9. Blocks—Whitewater 3 (Chislom 2), La Crosse 2. Turnovers—Whitewater 13, La Crosse 10. Total fouls—Whitewater 16, La Crosse 15.

