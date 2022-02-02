The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team lost for the fourth time in five games on Wednesday, suffering an 80-68 defeat at UW-La Crosse in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
It was the second time the Warhawks (12-7 overall, 5-4 WIAC) lost to La Crosse in 15 days, dating back to a 79-61 home loss to the Eagles (17-3, 7-3) on Jan. 19.
Freshman Derek Gray scored 24 points for the Warhawks, shooting 9-for-20 from the field. Elijah Lambert and Carter Capstran each scored 10 points for the Warhawks, who shot 40% from the field (26 of 65() and 21.1% (4 for 21) from 3-point range.
Ethan Anderson led four La Crosse double-digit scorers with 22 points. He added a team-best seven rebounds.
The Eagles shot 53.7% from the field and 52.6% from 3-point range, going 10-for-19 from distance.
La Crosse got out of the blocks quickly, opening a 30-15 lead with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half on a layup by Torin Hannah. A 3-pointer by Anderson made it 38-22, and La Crosse took a 45-29 lead at halftime.
The Warhawks went to work early in the second half, trimming the lead to 49-41 on a 3-point play by Trevon Chislom with 14:42 left. The Eagles built the margin back to 63-48 with 8:35 left, but two free throws by Gray made it 69-63 with 4:02 to play.
Another basket by Gray made it 75-68 with 1:43 left, but La Crosse scored the game’s final five points.