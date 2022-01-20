WHITEWATER
It didn’t take long for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team to take charge against UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.
The nationally 10th-ranked Eagles (14-2 overall, 5-2 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opened a 10-point lead less than 12 minutes into the game and rode it to a 79-61 victory over the Warhawks (11-6, 4-2) at Kachel Gymnasium.
It was the second consecutive loss for coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks, who fell at UW-River Falls on Saturday after having their Jan. 12 game against UW-Platteville called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
What’s more, the loss cost the Warhawks a chance to move into a share of the WIAC lead after UW- Oshkosh took an 83-67 victory over UW-Platteville on Wednesday.
Freshman guard Derek Gray led the Warhawks with 19 points, shooting 8-for-19 from the field. He added five rebounds and a steal.
Gage Malensek added 10 points for Whitewater, but no other Warhawks scored in double figures.
While the Warhawks shot only five free throws, making four, those were better numbers than the Eagles, who went 3-for-4 from the line.
Ethan Anderson led La Crosse with 23 points, shooting 10-for-17 from the field. Henry Noone added 14 points.
La Crosse raced to a 27-16 lead on a driving layup by Wyatt Cook at the 8-minute, 30-second mark of the first half, and widened the margin to 45-25 before a jump shot by the Warhawks’ Derek Gray made it 45-27 at halftime.
The Warhawks couldn’t trim the lead to smaller than 14 points throughout the second half.
Whitewater returns to action Saturday with a 5 p.m. home game against UW-Eau Claire.
EAGLES 79, WARHAWKS 61
UW-LA CROSSE (14-2, 5-2)
Cook 4-9 1-2 10, Suchomel 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Fuhrmann 4-6 0-0 10, Anderson 10-17 0-0 23, Sivertson 0-1 0-0 0, Noone 5-9 0-0 14, Westra 4-12 0-0 8, Hannah 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 33-67 3-4 79.
UW-WHITEWATER (11-6, 4-2)
Brahm 1-5 0-0 0, Capstran 5-6 0-0 10, Malensek 2-6 1-2 5, Chislom 3-7 1-1 7, Gray 8-19 1-1 19, Barker 3-6 0-0 8, Hoytink 1-1 0-0 3, Lambert 2-5 1-1 5, Pytleski 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Flaten-Moore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 4-5 80.
Halftime—La Crosse 45-27. 3-point goals—La Crosse 10-20 (Noone 4-7, Anderson 3-4, Fuhrmann 2-3, Cook 1-4, Sivertson 0-1, Hannah 0-1), Whitewater 5-11 (Gray 2-4, Barker 2-3, Hoytink 1-1, Malensek 0-1, Chislom 0-1, Pytleski 0-1). Rebounds—La Crosse 38 (Cook 7, Westra 7), Whitewater 29 (Lambert 6, Gray 5). Assists—La Crosse 17 (Cook 6), Whitewater 8 (Malensek 3). Steals—La Crosse 5, Whitewater 4. Turnovers—La Crosse 6, Whitewater 10. Blocks—La Crosse 4, Whitewater 5 (Brahm 3). Total fouls—La Crosse 11, Whitewater 12.