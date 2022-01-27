STEVENS POINT
Derek Gray played his toughest Wednesday night when the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team needed it most.
Gray scored nine of the Warhawks’ 15 points in overtime to key an 85-79 victory over UW-Stevens Point in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
The freshman from Madison La Follette totaled 23 points in a victory that put an end to a costly cold spell for the Warhawks (12-7 overall, 5-3 WIAC), snapping a three-game conference losing streak.
Whitewater took a three-game winning streak into what would have been a first-place showdown against UW-Platteville, but that game was called off due to COVID-19 protocols. The Warhawks then missed out on a chance to take the WIAC lead away from Platteville, but lost consecutive games to UW-River Falls, UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire.
The Warhawks looked to be in trouble again Wednesday, falling behind 39-30 at halftime and letting the Pointers (3-11, 0-7) make it 48-34 with 14:38 left.
But Gray scored 10 points in the last 10 minutes, 46 seconds of regulation to spark a comeback capped when Gage Malensek hit a 3-point basket with 23 seconds left in regulation for a 70-68 lead.
Stevens Point’s Zach Mootz hit a layup with 10 seconds left to force overtime.
Malensek added 19 points, Carter Capstran had 13 and Jack Brahm scored 10 for the Warhawks.
Jake Buchanan totaled 23 points for Stevens Point, Garrett Nelson added 14 and Mootz had 13.
The Warhawks have the weekend off and return to WIAC play on Feb. 2 with a game at La Crosse.
WARHAWKS 85, POINTERS 79 (OT)
UW-WHITEWATER (11-7)
Lambert 3-9 1-1 7, Brahm 5-6 0-0 10, Capstran 6-8 1-4 13, Malensek 6-12 5-6 19, Gray 8-19 7-9 23, Barker 1-1 0-0 3, Fisher 1-4 4-4 6, Chislom 2-4 0-0 4, Kingsley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 18-24 85.
UW-STEVENS POINT (3-10)
Nelson 4-11 5-7 14, Mootz 4-7 4-4 13, Timm 3-7 5-6 11, Genrich 0-3 0-0 0, Buchanan 8-19 4-4 23, Wagner 0-3 0-0 0, McCray 4-9 0-0 11, Bolden 2-5 0-0 5, Vander Veer 1-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 18-21 79.
Halftime—Stevens Point 39, Whitewater 30. Regulation—Whitewater 70, Stevens Point 70. 3-point goals—Whitewater 3-13 (Malensek 2-4, Barker 1-1, Lambert 0-2, Fisher 0-1, Gray 0-5), Stevens Point 9-20 (Buchanan 3-7, McCray 3-4, Bolden 1-2, Nelson 1-1, Mootz 1-1, Genrich 0-2, Wagner 0-3). Rebounds—Whitewater 50 (Fisher 9, Brahm 8, Gray 8), Stevens Point 28 (Mootz 6, Timm 6). Assists—Whitewater 20 (Fisher 9, Gray 6), Stevens Point 14 (Buchanan 4). Steals—Whitewater 1, Stevens Point 12 (Bolden 4). Blocks—Whitewater 3, Stevens Point 1. Total fouls—Whitewater 22, Stevens Point 23. Fouled out—Bolden.