One month into the season, Pat Miller’s team may not have played the toughest schedule.
But UW-Whitewater’s head men’s basketball coach certainly feels the Warhawks’ nonconference slate is preparing them for a rigorous Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference campaign.
UW-W won a pair of home games over the weekend to improve to 7-0 and sat at No. 11 in the d3hoops.com poll released Monday. The mission seems pretty simple: wins as many nonconference games in as many different ways and against as many different styles as possible.
“What you want to do is play different systems,” said Miller, a Janesville native, “because we’re going to see a lot of different things in conference.”
Miller pointed to this past weekend as an example.
Calvin (Michigan) came in on three game winning streak with a 4-3 record, but Miller said he knew his team would match up better in that game compared to Alma (Michigan), a team that came in winless after playing perhaps the hardest schedule in the nation.
The Warhawks beat Calvin 68-63 on Friday night but needed a late-game comeback and an overtime to beat Alma, 101-97, one night later.
“Calvin was big, physical up front, they were long and played much differently than Alma,” Miller said. “Alma was smaller, really spread the floor, liked to dribble-drive.”
That’s essentially been the theme of the preseason. And it’s left Miller’s players with a bit of a learning process as they sort out their individual roles—which can change on a nightly basis depending on matchups.
The result is a team that has five players averaging double figures scoring on a nightly basis, and a sixth that is averaging more than nine points.
“What that allows us to do is take advantage of whatever matchups different teams present, and it makes us more difficult to prepare for,” Miller said. “If a team has one good scorer, you can try and neutralizer that scorer or take everyone else out of the mix.
“We have a lot more options (this season). It’s a good place to be, we just have to get better at it. In our players’ defense, we have a lot in and do a lot, and it takes time to learn it all.”
Miller said his team needs to improve defensively. Opponents are shooting nearly 46 percent from the field against the Warhawks. And after Alma went 18 of 36 from beyond the arc, opponents are now nearly shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.
And yet, offensively the Warhawks have posted even better numbers in those categories than their opponents.
Melvin Brown Jr., a senior who last played at the NAIA level two seasons ago, has led the team in scoring three straight games and is averaging a team-best 15.9 points per game.
Returners Derek Rongstad and Andre Brown start and average nearly 24 points per game combined. Mitchell Pfeifer averages 11.8 off the bench but missed the past two games.
And Malik Clements, a senior Division I transfer who played for Madison West High, is averaging 10 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds.
“One of the positives with this team, and I don’t say this lightly, is they’re very unselfish,” Miller said. “They don’t care about scoring. They want to win. That’s unusual almost any year, but especially with the number of Division I guys we have and guys that have been in the program.
“To have as good a chemistry as we do, I’m thankful for that.”
And playing against teams with different styles of play has helped reinforce that each UW-W player can play a key role.
“When you have packages in ... maybe they’re not one of the first two options, and they don’t understand, but as you progress to that third or fourth option, their opportunities are going to come,” Miller said. “And against better teams, those opportunities are going to come. It’s going to be game-to-game, not only in scoring but in playing time.
“Everyone is becoming more familiar with how we can use them to exploit matchups. It’s a better comfort level.”
The UW-W men play four more nonconference games away from home before opening the WIAC slate at home Jan. 2 against nationally ranked UW-Stevens Point.
Henschler, Trewyn named all-Americans
Three UW-W football players, including two Janesville natives, were named to the American Football Coaches Association Division III All-America teams Monday.
Harry Henschler, a Janesville Craig graduate, was named first team on the defensive line. Henschler was the WIAC defensive player of the year, the d3football.com West Region Defensive Player of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy.
Nate Trewyn, a Milton High grad, was named second team on the offensive line after helping the Warhawks rank among the nation’s best in points and rushing yards per game.
Defensive back Famus Hasty was also named to the second team after posting 36 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended.
