01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

EAU CLAIRE — Teams that make a high percentage of their field-goal attempts are said to be shooting “lights out.”

That was the case with the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team Saturday night at Eau Claire. The Warhawks might have left that city with a couple days worth of blackouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you