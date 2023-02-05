EAU CLAIRE — Teams that make a high percentage of their field-goal attempts are said to be shooting “lights out.”
That was the case with the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team Saturday night at Eau Claire. The Warhawks might have left that city with a couple days worth of blackouts.
The Warhawks starters shot a combined 29 of 42 (69%) from the field, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range (62.5%) to down the host Blugolds 89-77 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
“It was a much-needed win on the road,” Warhawks coach Pat Miller said.
Whitewater, which has won five of its last six games, is 7-4 in WIAC play, which is good for third place. The Warhawks, 16-6 overall, play host to first-place UW-Oshkosh (10-1, 17-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kachel Gymnasium.
The Warhawks made 18 of 27 shots in the first half (66.7%), including six of 10 3-point attempts, to build a 46-30 lead going into intermission at Eau Claire.
The lead grew to as much as 26 with less than 15 minutes to go in the second half, before the Blugolds chipped it down to 10, 76-66, with 6:13 remaining, and then eight, 84-76, with just 1:03 left.
“We kept answering them,” Miller said.
Miles Barnstable led the marksmanship display. The freshman guard is showing no indication he is hitting a first-season “wall.” He sank 10 of 12 field-goal attempts—including five of seven 3-point attempts—and all four of his free throws for a team-high 29 points.
“He’s actually gaining confidence,” Miller said. “Tonight he had crazy efficiency.”
Sophomore backcourt starting mate Jameer Barker was 7-of-7 shooting from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts. Barker finished with 20 points.
“Those two guard spots really did a nice job,” Miller said.
Junior Delvin Barnstable made two of five 3-point attempts and finished with 10 points.
Miller said the 16 3-point attempts were more than normal, but he had no complaints.
“They were good looks,” he said.
Trevon Chislom and Carter Capstran rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Miller said UW-Oshkosh, which beat visiting Whitewater 80-61 at the Kolf Center on Jan. 11, will be a challenge but his young squad has improved in the four weeks since that first matchup.
“We’re playing better,” Miller said. “We would play well in stretches, and then have bad stretches.
“We still have some of that going on, but our better stretches are longer. We’re trending in the right direction.”
UW-WHITEWATER 89, UW-EAU CLAIRE 77
UW-Whitewater (89)—Capstran, 5-0-10; Chislom, 3-5-11; Barker, 7-3-20; M. Barnstable, 10-4-29; D. Barnstable, 4-0-10; Lambert, 1-6-8; Fisher, 0-1-1. Totals: 30-19-89.