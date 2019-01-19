UW-Whitewater erased a six-point deficit late in the game and then watched two possible game-tying shots miss in the final seconds to earn an 87-85 WIAC men’s basketball victory at UW-River Falls on Saturday.

The win improved the Warhawks conference record to 2-4 and overall mark to 13-4.

The Falcons dropped to 1-5, 8-9, but they led 78-72 with 4:33 left in the game.

Whitewater scored the next eight points to take an 80-78 lead with 3:21 left on Dalton Menke’s 3-pointer. The Falcons took their final lead of the game 81-80 with 2:32 left, before Janesville Craig grad Riley Jensen grabbed a rebound off a missed Falcon shot, and hit two consecutive layups to put the Warhawks up 84-81.

Andre Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to put Whitewater ahead 87-83 and hung on when River Falls missed two shots in the final seconds.

Brown finished with 24 points, including four of six 3-point attempts, to lead the Warhawks.Menke hit five of 10 3s to finish with 15 points.

The Warhawks conclude the first half of the WIAC schedule Wednesday when they host UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium.

WHITEWATER 87, RIVER FALLS 85

Whitewater (87)—Bressler, 4-9 3-3 11; Sachs, 3-6 1-3 8; A. Brown, 9-16 2-4 24; M. Brown Jr., 5-9 0-0 10; Jensen, 4-6 1-3 9; Pfeifer, 2-6 0-0 5; Menke, 5-10 0-0 15; Clements, 0-2 0-0 0; Grintjes, 2-3 1-3 5. Totals: 34-66 8-16 87.

River Falls (85)—Seifert, 0-5 0-0 0; Greenlee, 1-4 1-2 3; Heidecker, 4-7 6-6 14; Jackson, 12-21 5-7 29; Jack Stensgard, 4-8 2-2 13; Keller, 1-5 2-2 5; Ingersoll, 6-11 1-1 16; Ohde, 1-3 2-2 5. Totals: 29-64 119-22 85.

Whitewater 37 5—-87

River Falls 44 41—85

Three-point goals—Whitewater 11-24 (Sachs 1-3, A. Brown 4-6, Pfeifer 1-5, Menke 5-10, Clements 0-1), River Falls 8-19 (Seifert 0-2, Greenlee 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Stensgard 3-4, Keller 1-3, Ingersoll 3-5, Ohde 1-2). Rebounds—Whitewater 37 (Brown Jr. 7), River Falls 36 (Jackson 13). Assists—Whitewater 13 (Bressler and A. Brown, 4 each), River Falls 10 (Seifert 4). Total fouls—Whitewater 17, River Falls 16.