UW-Platteville lost its two regular-season matchups against UW-Whitewater, but the Pioneers got a tournament victory against the Warhawks.

Quentin Shields and Robert Duax each scored 18 points to lead the Pioneers to a 77-60 victory over the visiting Warhawks in a WIAC Tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday night.

The No. 3-seeded Pioneers move on to play at No. 2-seeded La Crosse in a semifinal game at 7p.m. Thursday.

No. 4-seeded UW-Stevens Point defeated No. 5-seeded UW-Eau Claire 89-61 in the other quarterfinal Tuesday. The Pointers will be at No. 1-seed UW-Oshkosh on Thursday.

The Warhawks’ season ended with a 17-9 record.

Andre Brown led the Warhawks with 19 points. Tywon Bressler contributed 12 points, while Dalton Menke and Derek Rongstad each had 11.

The Warhawks managed just 17 points in the first half, which concluded with the Pioneers up 12 points.

Whitewater junior center Riley Jensen, a Janesville Craig High graduate, finished with four points, five rebounds and a block.

Platteville freshman Blake McCann, another Craig graduate, hit a 3-pointer in the win.

PLATTEVILLE 77, WHITEWATER 60

Whitewater (60)—Brown, 6-11, 5-6 19; Menke, 3-9 2-2 11; Rongstad, 3-10 4-6 11; Jensen, 1-1 2-2 4; Sachs, 1-7, 0-0 3; Bressler, 5-11 2-3 12; Pfeifer, 0-3 0-0 0; Brahm 0-1 0-0 0; Kingsley, 0-2 0-0 0; ; Schumacher, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-56 15-19 60.

Platteville (77)—Shields, 5-11 7-7 18; Duax, 6-17 5-7 18; Gerds, 5-9 4-4 14; Tuma, 2-4 0-0 4; Voelker, 2-5 0-0 4; Ranney, 1-3 4-6 6; Stovall, 2-3 0-0 4; McCann, 1-2 0-0 3; Connelly, 1-1 0-0 3; Fox, 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 26-56 20-24 77.

UW-Whitewater;17;43—60

UW-Platteville;29;48--77

3-point goals—Whitewater 7-24 (Brown 2-3, Menke 3-8, Rongstad 1-5, Sachs 1-4, Bressler 0-1, Pfeifer 0-1, Kingsley 0-2), Platteville 5-17 (Shields 1-3, Duax 1-5, Gerds 0-1, Tuma 1-3, Voelker 0-3, McCann 1-1, Connelly 1-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 25 (Menke 7.), Platteville 37 Voelker 9). Assists—Whitewater 3 (Rongstad 2), Platteville 17 (Duax 6). Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Platteville 17.