The close games continue to slip out of the reach of the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team.
The Warhawks led 60-59 with 1:02 left in the game at River Falls on Saturday, but the host Falcons came away with a 63-60 victory in WIAC action.
UW-Whitewater is 2-8 in the WIAC and 7-14 overall, with eight of those losses by six points or less.
The Warhawks stayed with River Falls on the road. There were 20 lead changes and 11 ties. The biggest lead of the game was five points when River Falls’ Julian Jackson hit a jumper to put the Falcons on top 41-36 with 16:13 left in the game.
Breontae Hunt’s free throws gave Whitewater a 60-59 lead with 1:02 left. Jackson put the Falcons on top for good with a layup with 42 second left.
The Warhawks missed a 3-point attempt, and Whitewater was forced to foul with just nine seconds to go. The Falcons’ Austin Werdin made two free throws, and Riley Jensen’s 3-point attempt to tie missed the mark at the buzzer.
Equan Ards scored 23 points to lead the Warhawks, but he was the only Whitewater player to crack double digits.
Whitewater finished just 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
River Falls improved to 5-5 in the league and 12-9 overall.
RIVER FALLS 63, WHITEWATER 60
Whitewater (60)—Ards, 8-6-23; Hunt, 2-4-9; gates, 3-1-8; Conaghan, 2-0-4; Jensen, 0-0-0; Chislom, 2-4-8; Brahm, 2-0-4; Kale, 0-2-2; Grintjes, 1-0-2. Totals: 20-17-60.
River Falls (63)—Werdin, 4-5-13; hanson, 3-4-12; Stensgard, 3-2-9; Jackson, 4-0-8; Phillips, 1-0-2; Ohde, 4-2-11; Ingersoll, 3-2-8. Totals: 22-15-63.
Whitewater;34;26—60
River Falls;33;30—63
3-point goals—W 3 (Ards, Hunt, Gates), RF 4 (Hanson 2, Stensgard, Ohde). Free throws missed—W 4, RF 8. Total fouls—W 19, RF 16.