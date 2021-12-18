RIPON
A double-digit lead in the second half wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team on Friday.
Host Ripon College went on a second-half run to turn a 14-point deficit into an 82-77 victory over the Warhawks in nonconference play.
Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks (7-3 overall) took a 57-43 lead just past the midway point of the second half on a layup by Jameer Barker.
But the Red Hawks (6-3) scored the next eight points and continued to chip away at their deficit, eventually taking their first lead of the half following a jump shot by Owen Theune with 4:50 to play.
UW-Whitewater tied the game at 64-64 on a jumper by Derek Gray with 3:39 left, but Ripon took the lead for good with a 3-pointer by Ryan Steffes and built its advantage all the way up to nine points.
Elijah Lambert brought the Warhawks to within one possession on a layup with 55 seconds remaining, but the Red Hawks iced the game on the next possession with a 3-pointer by Drew Jorgensen.
Ripon, the Midwest Conference’s all-time leader in victories and NCAA Division III playoff appearances, got 22 points from Jorgensen, 16 points from Steffes and 16 points and eight rebounds from David DeValk.
Gray totaled 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Warhawks, who shot 55.6 percent from the floor but were outscored from the free-throw line as Ripon shot 23-for-27 and Whitewater was 12-for-20.
The Warhawks’ Jack Brahm collected 13 points, four rebounds and two steals, and J.T. Hoytink registered 11 points, all in the first half.
Ripon led by as many as 18 points in the opening period, pushing its lead to 32-14 at the 7:27 mark of the half.
The Warhawks took advantage of hot shooting to close the half on a 26-4 run, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers over that span and shooting 15-of-25 (60 percent) for the period.
Whitewater will play host to Augustana (Ill.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
RIPON 82, UW-WHITEWATER 77
UW-WHITEWATER (7-3)
Gray 7-14 4-7 19, Brahm 5-7 0-4 13, Malensek 4-12 0-0 8, Lambert 3-3 2-3 8, Flaten-Moore 1-3 1-1 3, Hoytink 4-4 1-1 11, Chislom 2-2 1-2 6, Barker 2-5 1-2 5, Capstran 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 30-54 12-20 77.
RIPON COLLEGE (6-3)
Jorgensen 7-13 4-4 22, Steffes 4-7 5-6 16, DeValk 4-4 8-9 16, Mahone 4-8 2-2 11, Theune 1-5 2-3 4, Meinholz 4-4 0-0 8, Galati 1-2 0-0 3, Brady 0-1 2-3 2, Thies 0-1 0-0 0, Spielvogel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 23-27.
Halftime—Whitewater 40, Ripon 36. 3-point goals—Whitewater 5-15 (Hoytink 2-2, Gray 1-4, Chislom 1-1, Barker 1-4, Malensek 0-1, Brahm 0-2), Ripon 9-18 (Jorgensen 4-9, Steffes 3-4, Mahone 1-2, Galati 1-1, Brady 0-1, Spielvogel 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 7-19-26 (Brahm 4, Capstran 4), Ripon 4-24-28 (DeValk 8). Assists—Whitewater 12 (Gray 4), Ripon 15 (Brady 7). Turnovers—Whitewater 12, Ripon 13. Blocks—Whitewater 1, Ripon 0. Steals—Whitewater 9, Ripon 3.