Brenda Volk coached 13 of her first 24 UW-Whitewater softball teams into the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Most of those were no-doubt selections. No. 14 in her 25th season was not.
The Warhawks did win the regular-season Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship with an 11-3 record. That was one game better than runner-up UW-Oshkosh (10-4) and two games better than third-place UW-La Crosse (9-5).
But then UW-La Crosse rolled into the van Steenderen Softball Complex on the Whitewater campus last weekend for the WIAC Tournament and went 4-0 to win the title and grab the conference’s lone automatic NCAA bid.
With only 19 at-large berths available, it seemed either Whitewater or Oshkosh would earn one.
In the end, both teams did.
UW-Whitewater not only got in, but it will host a four-team, double-elimination NCAA regional that begins Thursday at the van Steenderen Softball Complex. Coe (Iowa) College plays Transylvania (Kentucky) University at 1 p.m. Thursday before UW-Whitewater takes on Spalding (Kentucky) University at 3:30 to conclude the first-day action.
Volk welcomed the opportunity to play at least another weekend.
“I’m super happy for our team and staff to get the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament,” Volk said in an email. “It’s something we as a program always strive to reach, so I am proud of all the hard work everyone has put in to reach our goal.”
Volk was confident the bid was coming, but she still watched the streamed Selection Show on Monday afternoon with some apprehension.
“I thought we had done enough throughout the season to earn an at-large bid,” she wrote. “But you just never know until you see your name pop up during the Selection Show.”
Coe College (31-8) is the highest-ranked team among those playing at Whitewater. The Kohawks were No. 18 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll while Transylvania (33-9) was ranked 20th.
The Warhawks (26-11) received a vote in the poll. Spalding (29-11) was not recognized by the voters.
While the Warhawks under Volk never seem to have a rebuilding season, this was close. Seven Warhawks earned All-WIAC honors. Four were freshmen (pitcher Brooke Hock, first baseman Taylor Koehler, utility player Kiarra Kostroski and third baseman Grace Wickman) and another was a sophomore (shortstop Meghan Dunning).
Graduate student pitcher Maddy Anderson, junior pitcher Mallory Hollatz and sophomore shortstop Meghan Dunning rounded out the UW-Whitewater all-conference selections.
“For our young team to gain this experience … it will only benefit us in the future,” wrote Volk, who has a 726-304-5 career record. “We are very excited.”
NCAA DIVISION III SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
WHITEWATER REGIONAL
At van Steenderen Softball Complex, UW-Whitewater
(Double-elimination)
GAMES THURSDAY
Game 1—Coe (Iowa) College (31-8) vs. Transylvania (Kentucky) University (33-9), 1 p.m.
Game 2—UW-Whitewater (26-11) vs. Spalding (Kentucky) University, 3:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Game 3—Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 4—Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:30 p.m. (Loser eliminated)
Game 5—Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 4 p.m. (Loser eliminated)
GAMES SATURDAY
Game 6—Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 3, 11 a.m.
Game 7—If Winner of Game 5 wins Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 per day, adults; $7 per day, seniors/students; $5, youth.