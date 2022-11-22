UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis congratulates his team after a touchdown in the first half of their 2021 season opener against Carthage College. Bullis and the university announced the coach's retirement Tuesday morning.
UW-Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announced his retirement Tuesday morning after eight years as head coach and 15 years with the program.
"It has been an honor and pleasure coaching and teaching in the Warhawk football program and UW-Whitewater," Bullis said in a news release. "I will greatly miss the students and staff. Kathy and I have lived truly amazing coaching lives and it is time for us to live life."
In seven seasons as coach (play in the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Bullis compiled a record of 78-13, including a 45-4 mark in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. His .918 conference winning percentage is second only to Lance Leipold in WIAC history. He was the WIAC's coach of the year in 2016, 2018 and 2021.
The Warhawks reached the NCAA Division III playoffs six times during Bullis' tenure and won at least a share of the WIAC conference championship five times. Under Bullis, UW-W reached the Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship game, in 2019 and reached the national semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021.
UW-Whitewater claimed its 39th conference title in 2022. The Warhawks lost 33-28 in the first round of the playoffs Saturday to Aurora College of Illinois.
Bullis' teams featured more than 35 All-Americans, six WIAC players of the year and more than 100 all-conference honorees. He also had six Academic All-Americans, and his team logged more than 1,000 hours of community service during his time as coach.
"Kevin is a great coach and an even better person," UW-W Athletic Director Ryan Callahan said in the release. "The life lessons he taught his student-athletes, coaches and colleagues will continue to be felt for years to come. I'm forever grateful for my time with Coach Bullis and excited for him and his family on his retirement."
Asistant head coach and defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl will serve as interim head coach, and a national search for UW-W's next coach will begin early next year, according to the university.
