UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis congratulates his team after a touchdown in the first half of their 2021 season opener against Carthage College. Bullis and the university announced the coach's retirement Tuesday morning.

 Anthony Wahl

UW-Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announced his retirement Tuesday morning after eight years as head coach and 15 years with the program.

"It has been an honor and pleasure coaching and teaching in the Warhawk football program and UW-Whitewater," Bullis said in a news release. "I will greatly miss the students and staff. Kathy and I have lived truly amazing coaching lives and it is time for us to live life."

