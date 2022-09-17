The victory wasn’t as spectacular as last week’s against Mary Hardin-Baylor, but now the UW-Whitewater football team can exhale and enjoy a needed break.
After two days of bus rides to Georgia, the Warhawks defeated Berry College on Saturday afternoon 17-3. The Warhawks now get a bye week to prepare for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener Oct. 1 at UW-La Crosse.
The Warhawks, who were ranked No. 4 this past week after beating No. 1-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor 28-24 at Perkins Stadium, finished 2-1 in their initial three-game gantlet, which included a season-opening loss at then No. 6 St. John’s (Minnesota) University.
The Warhawks did what they had to do to beat the host Vikings, who came into Saturday’s game undefeated.
“We made mistakes, so it’s not what I’d call a clean game,” Warhawks head coach Kevin Bullis said in a phone interview as the team’s three-bus caravan traveled along the Appalachians on their way back to Whitewater early Saturday night.
“But a win is a win,” Bullis said.
The Warhawks scored their two touchdowns in the second quarter and then let their defense control the game.
The Warhawks missed a 37-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. The Vikings threatened to take the lead in the second quarter driving to the Warhawks 27.
The Warhawks’ Kyle Koelblinger intercepted a fourth-down pass at the Whitewater 20 and returned it to the 44.
On the next play, quarterback Evan Lewandowski hit Steve Hein running down the middle of the field for a 56-yard scoring play. Jeff Isotalo-McGuire added the extra point to put Whitewater ahead 7-0 with 10:04 left in the half.
Hein, a sophomore, finished with six catches for 175 yards.
“Steve is a good player who, even as a freshman last year, really caught our attention,” Bullis said.
The Warhawks’ defense forced a three-and-out. The offense got the ball back with 9:20 left at its 39. Ten plays later, Preston Strasburg ran in from two yards out to put Whitewater ahead 13-0, with Isotalo-McGuire adding the extra point.
That was all the Warhawks needed, although Isotalo-McGuire added a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Lewandowski completed 19 of 32 passes for 301 yards.
The defense limited the Vikings to 261 total yards, including just 32 rushing in 22 attempts.
“We gave up a few plays, but for the most part really nullified the run,” Bullis said. “We made them one dimensional.”
The Warhawks did turn the ball over twice on an interception and a fumble and committed eight penalties. Those will be mentioned as the Warhawks prepare for La Crosse.
“I told the kids, win or lose, we have work to do,” Bullis said. “I said we won today and feel good about that."
“We fought through adversity, and you won a game against a dang good team. But we have corrections to make.”
But they will have two weeks to do that. And there won’t be any more 17-hour bus trips on the schedule.
Statistics: First downs—WW 17, BC 12. Rushes-Yards rushing—WW 39-98, BC 22-32. Yards passing—WW 301, BC 229. Passes (comp.-att.-int.)—WW 19-32-1, BC 15-38-1. Fumbles-lost—WW 2-1, BC 1-1. Penalties-yards—WW 8-75, BC 6-35.
