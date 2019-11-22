For the first time in nearly 26 months, the UW-Whitewater football team must regroup from a loss and prepare immediately for another football game.

On Sept. 30, 2017, the Warhawks lost 37-20 to UW-Oshkosh to fall to 1-3 on the season. They responded by rattling off six consecutive victories to close out the year.

Last season, UW-W won its first 13 games before falling in the NCAA Division III semifinals.

And it had won nine straight games to open this season before suffering a 27-20 loss at Oshkosh on Saturday. The Warhawks still got into the DIII playoffs with an at-large bid, however, so they have been back on the practice field this week, preparing for Saturday’s first-round game against Monmouth at noon at Perkins Stadium.

“Our intensity and energy was consistent; it wasn’t like we were frantic (Tuesday) night (at practice), and it wasn’t like we were melancholy,” UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis said Wednesday. “We were at the mode and level of intensity that we command out of our players at practice.

“They didn’t overreact.”

Bullis said he and his team have not altered their approach coming off Saturday’s loss despite the fact it had been so long since they have been in this situation.

“Learning is the emphasis and the priority. Win or lose … it doesn’t matter. What does matter is what we look at on film and what we learn from the film,” he said. “Our guys have responded very well and stuck with that mindset.”

At the forefront of those lessons has been ball security.

The Warhawks threw five interceptions in Saturday’s loss. Combined with zero takeaways, some might consider it impressive that UW-W stayed within seven points despite being minus-5 in turnover margin.

Whitewater also fumbled twice and was minus-1 in turnovers in its victory over UW-Stout a week earlier.

“Turning over the ball five times isn’t an option,” Bullis said. “If anything, it’s re-amped up our sense of focus on ball security. That, to me, was the biggest lesson coming out of the game.”

Max Meylor came on in relief of Zach Oles after Oles completed just 7 of 15 pass attempts against Stout. Meylor was 11 of 18 with two touchdowns.

But it was Oles back at the helm at Oshkosh, where he was 19 of 33 for 164 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. Bullis called on Meylor again, but this time not until the Warhawks’ final possession, which lasted just one play—an interception.

But Bullis said the ball-security lessons do not fall solely on his quarterbacks, despite what has been a roller-coaster couple of weeks.

“I can’t blame a quarterback for getting hit and throwing the ball,” Bullis said. “Not even Aaron Rodgers can complete a pass when he has a 240-pound linebacker hitting him. So that means somebody else messed up. There was a mess-up in the protection, whether it was an O-lineman, whether it was a running back, whether it was a tight end, whether it was a wide receiver.

“It could be a wide receiver that that ball should have been thrown earlier, but a receiver ran a wrong route.

“There’s so many different people, and those things happen. Our quarterback can take credit for forcing interceptions. But our protection can take some credit … our wide receivers can take some credit. All those things happened. It was a series of errors, not just one human being.”

The good news for the Warhawks is that they have another game to quickly turn around and prepare for.

“Learning is all about being present in the moment,” Bullis said. “The past is the past. It is a lesson to be learned, but not something to dwell upon.”

Finding positives

Bullis also was quick to point out that there were positive lessons to be learned from Saturday’s loss.

“I’m excited about the progress with our offensive line, and their physicality up front running the ball was fantastic,” he said. “It was definitely the best run-game blocking I’ve seen by the Warhawks against the Titans in my 12 years here.”

The Warhawks averaged 4.8 yards on their 38 rushing attempts.

They will likely need another strong outing against Monmouth. The Fighting Scots are allowing just 2.8 yards per carry and 108.3 rushing yards per game.

Seeing double

In fact, Saturday’s game will feature two of the better defenses in the country when it comes to stopping the run.

But the similarities do not stop there. Monmouth, like Whitewater, has deployed multiple quarterbacks this season.

Walker Dycus appears to have taken over the past four or five games. He’s completed 52 of 96 passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Brennan White earlier in the season completed 45 of 85 passes for two touchdowns and four interceptions.

“They really pride themselves on defense, which makes sense, because their head coach is their defensive coordinator,” Bullis said. “But their offense is very good. They’ve got two tailbacks that may be as good as any tailbacks we’ve played this year.

“They’ve got a right tackle who is an NFL prospect, scouts have been in to see him. … They run the ball physically up front and have a very good plan in how they want to run the ball.”