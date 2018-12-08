BELTON, TEXAS
Considering where No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater stood midway through the 2017 season, the Warhawks already had plenty to happy about before making a run at their 10th Stagg Bowl appearance.
Instead, No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor will make its third straight trip to the Stagg Bowl after stuffing the Warhawks 31-14 Saturday afternoon at Crusader Stadium. Unbeaten UMHB will stay in Texas to meet Mount Union for the championship Friday in Shenandoah.
Despite the loss, the Warhawks, with six NCAA Division III national championships and three other runner-ups in its history, have put themselves back in the national spotlight.
“In 2017 we were 1-3, then we won six straight conference games in a tough conference,” said fourth-year Warhawks’ head coach Kevin Bullis, whose team finished 13-1. “That’s what’s driven us to this point. We are back on the scene and that’s what’s exciting to me.”
It was UMHB’s first victory over UWW in six meetings. The Warhawks couldn’t achieve consistency on the Crusaders’ home field.
“They are a fantastic football team all the way around,” Bullis said. “The score and the turnover ratio usually go hand in hand and they beat us at both.”
Indeed, the Warhawks turned the ball over four times to mar potentially successful drives.
Down 17-0 halftime, the Warhawks did get themselves back in the game by taking their first possession of the second half 66 yards in eight plays when Cole Wilber hit tight end Bryce Bellefeuille for a 2-yard touchdown pass to narrow the gap to 17-7.
The Warhawks quickly got back into scoring position after Bryce Leszczynski intercepted a pass and took it back 64 yards to the UMHB 14. UWW settled for a 24-yard field-goal attempt, Wojciech Gasienica’s try glance off the left upright.
The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. UMHB’s Markeith Miller banged in from the 10 to make it 24-7, but the Warhawks answered by going 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard scoring plunge by Ronny Ponick to make it a 10-point game again.
UMHB added another touchdown, a 15-yarder for Miller, who led all rushers with 171 yards on 33 carries, to account for the final margin.
The Warhawks managed just three first-half first downs. The Crusaders scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter, including a 4-yard touchdown run by DeNerian Thomas and a 90-yard punt return by Aaron Sims with just 75 seconds left in the half.
“From our perspective, we were just an inch away from executing (in the first half),” Bullis said. “We didn’t go into halftime and make 20 adjustments. We just tried to execute better.”
Ponick and Alex Peete combined for 135 yards rushing for the Warhawks. Wilbur complete 13-of-18 for 107 yards and a touchdown, but had two passes picked off.
“The run sets up the pass and the pass sets up the run,” Wilber said. “You just have to tip your hat to (UMHB’s) defense. We just needed to execute a little better.”
MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 31, UW-WHITEWATER 14
UW-Whitewater 0 0 7 7—14
MHB 0 17 0 14—31
Scoring summary: MHB—DeNerian Thomas, 4 run (Anthony Avila kick). MHB—FG, Avila, 31. MHB—Aaron Sims, 90 punt return (Avila kick). W—Bryce Bellefeuille, 2 pass from Cole Wilber (Wojciech Gasienica kick). MHB—Markeith Miller, 10 run (Avila kick). W—Ronny Ponick, 1 run (Gasienica kick). MHB—Miller, 15 run (Avila kick).
Statistics: First downs—UWW 12, MHB 17. Rushes—UWW 37-154, MHB 42-179. Yards passing—UWW 107, MHB 133. Passes—UWW 18-13-2, MHB 22-17-1. Fumbles—UWW 2-2, MHB 1-0. Penalties—UWW 3-29, MHB 2-14.
